The 150th edition of the Nebraska State Fair promises to showcase a wide range of improvements, including infrastructure, programming and logistical updates, as well as new attractions such as a polo match on the green, a ranch rodeo and horseback riding.
In an age when state fairs in many parts of the country are in decline, the Nebraska State Fair continues to prosper at the 10th anniversary of its residence in Grand Island.
In 2008 the state Legislature took a bold step, sanctioning the move that was touted as a win for the University of Nebraska, a win for Lincoln and a win for Grand Island.
The university sought to acquire the fairgrounds as the site for its research campus, the city of Lincoln would gain a broader footprint in the “Silicon Prairie” foothold incumbent with high-paying jobs, and Grand Island would become the permanent home to one of the state’s most prestigious events.
The question of how annual attendance would be affected with the fair moving from the urbanized part of the state to Grand Island’s rural setting was soon answered. The residents of south Central Nebraska and rural areas and towns far and wide enthusiastically embraced the new home of the fair, now located in brand new, state of the art buildings accompanied by the ideally compatible assets of Fonner Park.
This year’s fair will feature a brand new entrance, better shuttle system, a town-square-like gathering area, 12,000 animals, more than 1,100 events, 11 days of concerts and new venues for bands and other entertainment activities.
The fair will also celebrate its rich history during the past century and a half in many ways. As examples, the fair will include reunions of grand champions from the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s and Older Nebraskans Day will feature a nostalgic performance by The Drifters, Cornell Gunther’s Coasters, and The Platters, as well as, of course, birthday cake and fireworks!
As the community prepares to roll out the welcome mat for Nebraska’s biggest annual family reunion, the Grand Island community-wide cleanup is now underway.
Clean Community Systems is recruiting volunteers. Sign up at www.cleancommunity.org or phone (308) 385-5095.
You won’t want to miss out on the excitement of the 150th running of the Nebraska State Fair Aug. 23 through Sept. 2.