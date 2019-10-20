It could have been worse — but there is still cause for concern. That was the reaction after the Nebraska State Fair announced attendance and revenue numbers from this year’s fair earlier this month.
A big asterisk will need to be placed next to figures for the 2019 Nebraska State Fair. An asterisk indicating that August 2019 was the second wettest month ever recorded in Grand Island, leaving the fair’s parking lots a muddy mess and preventing parking on the fairgrounds for almost all 11 days of the fair.
Still, the fair reported attendance of 283,468 — a 10% drop from 2018 — and a 12% decline in gate revenue.
Like we said, it could have been worse.
Fair officials deserve credit for scrambling to add more shuttle buses when it became clear that parking on the fairgrounds would be impossible. There were some delays and revisions to schedules that had to be made, but for the most part the shuttle system ran smoothly.
The fair also finally got a break in the weather on Sunday, Sept. 1, when it saw its largest crowd of 50,232.
While the fair’s attendance was only 10% less than 2018, it was almost 100,000 less than its record attendance in 2017.
The drop in attendance and gate revenue forced the State Fair Board of Directors to decide to apply for a $1.5 million line of credit from Five Points Bank. The money is needed to meet a short-term financial crunch and to help the fair pay its bills, including the added expenses for the expanded shuttle service.
While it’s not uncommon for businesses or events such as the fair to seek short-term loans to meet cash-flow problems, it does raise concerns. How will the fair climb out of the hole? Where will additional revenue come from? Does this mean the fair will have to cut back and offer less next year?
Those are all legitimate concerns. The fair does receive Nebraska Lottery funds and in September it received a quarterly payment of $903,841. So lottery funds could help make up the difference, although those funds may already be budgeted.
In good news, concert attendance at the fair was solid, with 36,373 people in total attending the 12 concerts. The hot country concerts, along with the Older Nebraskans Day show and the Trace Adkins concert, had the highest attendance. The concert bundle packages seemed to go over well.
The State Fair certainly has no control over the weather. All it can do is deal with it the best it can.
What it can do is offer a quality fair with exciting entertainment; well-run livestock, 4-H and open class exhibits; good opportunities for business vendors; tasty food options; good concerts; and a variety of events — all of which it has done over the years.
Let’s hope for sunny skies for next year’s fair.
