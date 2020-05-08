While Nebraska is celebrating May as Beef Month, Nebraska’s livestock producers are facing extreme challenges, with meatpacking plants cutting production or even closing because of the coronavirus pandemic.
At Thursday’s Grand Island COVID-19 update, Mayor Roger Steele said we have reached the point that JBS in Grand Island is processing half of Nebraska’s beef.
Earlier this week, Nebraska Farm Bureau issued a report stating that Nebraska cattle producers’ revenue losses total $823 million, or 10% of their 2018 cattle receipts.
The situation is even more dire for pork and poultry producers, as “the possibility of needing to euthanize animals is quickly becoming a reality due to the closure of packing plants across the country,” said NEFB President Steve Nelson.
This led Farm Bureau to call for Congress to act quickly to provide livestock producers assistance in the next round of coronavirus funding.
It called for funds to provide more personal protective equipment to meatpacking plants, funds to help compensate producers who have to euthanize animals, and assistance for those contract producers who don’t own the animals but are contracted to care for and feed them.
“We hope Congress can include another round of funding for our state’s cattle and dairy producers who make up billions of dollars in economic activity in our state, and ensure any payment limits, if needed, would be significantly increased to realistically capture the capital needed in all segments of the livestock industry,” Nelson said.
Congress has already dedicated an extremely large amount of funding to helping our country weather this economic downturn, but its work certainly isn’t done. The country’s agricultural producers are an important part of the economy and they need this support from the U.S. government if they are going to be able to continue raising the food and fiber that supports our country and people around the world.
Our producers’ livelihood depends on quick support from the federal government.
