If you are nearing age 65, a great many decisions must be made if government sponsored health insurance is part of your plan.
Timing is of the utmost importance. You will certainly want to enroll in Medicare if you are retiring and will no longer be part of an employer’s insurance plan. No later than 3 months before retirement, it is advised that you begin researching your options. There are a mind-boggling number of choices, and you may want to engage a marketplace specialist to help you navigate through them.
For a variety of reasons the trend in the U.S. is for workers to delay retirement. The reasons include the drive to keep working, financial motives, increased Social Security benefits that come with retiring beyond 65, and the fact that today’s labor market depends on older workers. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 27% of Americans ages 65 to 74 are in the labor force, up from 17.7% in 1998.
Many of those who choose to postpone retirement run into Medicare enrollment problems that can result in lengthy gaps in their health coverage and penalties in the form of higher rates for as long as they are covered. Government tracking reports show that there is a correlation between the late retirement trend and the 14% increase in the number of people paying late-enrollment penalties between 2013 and 2017.
Medicare is no doubt a godsend for most of the 60 million Americans who participate in the program, however, Medicare’s complex rules and convoluted explanations of the detailed process older workers must follow once they leave their jobs can be overwhelming.
Here are a few helpful things to keep in mind.
There is a seven-month window to enroll in Medicare, beginning three months before turning 65. Failure to do so may result in higher costs and fewer options throughout retirement.
Medicare is not free. Everyone must pay Part B (medical services and supplies) insurance premiums, $135.50 a month in 2019.
There are also premiums for additional coverage: the Part D prescription drug plan, Medigap policies to supplement Medicare insurance, and some Medicare Advantage plans. (Part A, hospital insurance, is generally premium-free, according to the Medicare website.)
Higher-income beneficiaries pay more for Parts B and D. This is known as the “income-related monthly adjustment amount,” or IRMAA. IRMAA can add as much as $400 a month to your Medicare premium costs.
The average Medicare Advantage premium is $29 a month. Zero-premium plans, which charge no more than regular Medicare Part B, also are available to most beneficiaries. However, these plans come with additional co-payments for health-care services.
Medicare Advantage plans put a limit on out-of-pocket costs. Medicare sets a maximum of $6,700 a year for in-network services, those performed by participating doctors and other providers. Some Medicare Advantage plans offer lower limits.
Medicare pays nothing for long-term (custodial) care, whether provided in a facility or in the home. Those 65 years and older face a 70% chance that long term care services will be needed at some point. Supplemental long term care insurance is a wise choice.
Again, the best suggestion for soon-to-be retirees is to begin researching the process and options that will be best suited for your situation. The entry points for Medicare are Medicare.gov and the Social Security Administration (SocialSecurity.gov). Or, call or visit any number of private health insurance companies in the market that can offer free advice on your Medicare options.
