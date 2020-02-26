It’s seen everywhere these days — ads and promotions for what is being called “fake meat.”
And even that term is inaccurate. If a product isn’t meat, should it be called meat?
What’s most concerning to people in farm country is the misinformation that is accompanying the promotions.
First of all are the health claims. Many of the health claims remain unproven. Some of the plant-based burgers may have less fat than beef, but some are high in sodium.
As far as proteins being cultured in petri-dishes, there are a lot of unanswered questions. The imitations may be trendy, but how healthy? It may be years before that is known.
Beef can stand on its own. It’s an outstanding source of protein. Lean cuts are available for those concerned about fat.
Above all of that, the taste of Nebraska beef can’t be beat.
So should the livestock industry be concerned about the trend toward imitation meat? Not if the truth is told. That is why the meat producers need to be vigilant about getting the truth out about their products to counter the misinformation.
Amanda Radke, whose family raises cattle in South Dakota, spoke recently in Grand Island about the fake meat industry. She stressed that meat producers aren’t afraid of competition. They just want a level playing field, which means that facts are used and false claims aren’t made.
To eliminate confusion, Sen. Deb Fischer has introduced the Real MEAT Act. The definition of beef and meat would be clarified. Alternative protein makers would have to clarify their ingredients and not falsely label their product as beef.
This is a good proposal that would help consumers to understand what they are buying and what kind of inspection was involved.
“Under USDA, beef undergoes a rigorous inspection and labeling process, but plant-based protein products that mimic beef and are sometimes labeled as beef are overseen by the FDA instead,” Fischer said. “These products are not held to the same food safety and labeling standards as beef. Americans deserve to know what’s on their dinner plate. The Real MEAT Act will protect consumers from deceptive marketing practices and bring transparency to the grocery store.”
Livestock producers and those working in the meat industry are hard-working people who shouldn’t have their work slammed by competitors. Livestock producers are putting out a high-quality, safe product that is helping to feed the world.
