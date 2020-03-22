Grand Island Public Schools has quickly stepped up to make sure that, even though its schools are closed indefinitely, the children whose families had relied on the free and reduced-price school breakfasts and lunches will still have something to eat.
“Many of our students rely on GIPS for meals,” the district said in a statement. “Food insecurity is a reality for us, and we are ready and willing to do what we can to help our students and community through this tough time.”
Grab ’n’ Go breakfast and lunch bags are available for children ages 1-18, regardless of free and reduced-price lunch eligibility or their school of attendance. Meals are being provided each day while supplies last and no application is needed.
They are being distributed via a drive-through model. Children will be given a breakfast bag intended for the next day and a sack lunch. One meal per student will be available from 11 a.m. to noon each day.
The food distribution started Tuesday at seven Grand Island Schools and an eighth school will be added Monday.
On the first day, 885 meals were served. The following day, the total was 1,857 meals.
GIPS has taken the extraordinary step to say this service is available for students from non-GIPS schools as well, including Northwest, Central Catholic, Heartland Lutheran and Trinity Lutheran, as well as any preschool-age kids who need meals.
Special dietary accommodations are also available at all feeding sites for peanut allergies, and soy milk is available for students with lactose intolerance. If a child requires more specific dietary accommodations, call GIPS Nutrition Services at (308) 385-5900, Ext. 1126.
Starting Monday, the meals will be available at the following schools:
— Walnut Middle School; 1600 N. Custer Ave., Door 23 (east entrance)
— Knickrehm Elementary; 2013 N. Oak St.
— Seedling Mile Elementary; 3208 East Seedling Mile Road
— Dodge Elementary; 641 S. Oak St.
— Howard Elementary; 502 W. Ninth St.
— Lincoln Elementary; 805 N. Beal St.
— Starr Elementary; 1800 S. Adams St.
— Shoemaker Elementary; 4160 W. Old Potash Highway
This provides needed assistance to families who have children staying home while the parents still need to go to work. It also keeps the school district’s nutritional staff working, even though the buildings are closed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.