Exciting news has come from the Friends of Grand Island Parks organization and much of the work to accomplish their plans will be thanks to the numerous volunteers who stepped up to make the city parks more attractive after city budget cuts reduced the parks staff.
The nonprofit organization, formed under the Grand Island Community Foundation, has developed plans to create eight themed gardens highlighted by artwork by recent Grand Island Senior High graduates, along with the flowers and plants. The idea is to make Grand Island’s parks a destination for tourists, similar to the Sunken Gardens in Lincoln and Lauritzen Gardens in Omaha.
The volunteers want to renovate each park garden in Grand Island, but their work is beginning at Stolley Park because of its historical significance to Grand Island.
As the themed gardens are created, the brick walkways will be switched to pavers to improve walking between the gardens. The themes include an ABC garden, kaleidoscope garden, sensory garden, pollinator garden, vintage garden, healing garden, peace garden and a vintage rose garden.
Supervising all the work is city horticulturist Brad Foster, who said the current walkway bricks will be repurposed to create an entrance to the gardens.
In addition to the themed gardens, they plan to incorporate an outside stage with audience space called the Celebration Circle with a handicapped-accessible Celebration Pavilion toward the west end of the garden. This space will be reserved for community members who want to have an outdoor wedding or any kind of celebration within nature.
Vikki Deuel, chairwoman of Friends of Grand Island Parks, has lots of local volunteers who help with work at the city greenhouse and in the parks. But they are also assisted by businesses and community members such as Sheffield Tree Services, Tilley Sprinkler Systems & Landscaping, Grand Island Pickleball Club and Jim Cannon who have come forward to donate their services.
Connie Dembowski is a longtime parks volunteer who helps Foster in the gardens about 32 hours a week. Dembowski is retired, but she has made working in the parks almost a full-time job.
“There is lots to be done and Brad depends strictly on volunteers. It’s just himself,” Dembowski recently told Independent reporter Natalie Saenz. “There are lots to do year-round, so more volunteers that are committed would be nice.”
Volunteers and Friends of Grand Island Parks meet every Thursday from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
“We definitely have our plan in place and the vision in place, now we need groups of people who have the resources to be able to implement it,” Kathy McFarland, another Friends of Grand Island Parks member, told Saenz.
This is an exciting project, but it will only be completed with donations of time, supplies and other resources to make their dreams come to life.
To volunteer, people can contact Foster at (308) 380-1132 or check out Friends of the Grand Island Parks’ Facebook page.