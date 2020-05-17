Nebraskans can be proud that last week they took their civic duty seriously.
Despite the coronavirus pandemic and the fact that there weren’t any major contested statewide or national races, voter turnout shattered records for a primary election in Nebraska.
Secretary of State Bob Evnen said that 471,000 Nebraskans cast ballots in this year’s primary election. That beat the old record of 413,015 voters, set in the 1972 primary, by about 58,000 votes.
Of course, the record didn’t come about from an outpouring of voters at the polls Tuesday. It was all because of mail-in ballots.
In fact, out of the 471,000 Nebraskans who voted, only 60,000 to 65,000 people voted in person.
Evnen said 80% of those who voted took advantage of Nebraska’s early voting option to cast their ballots by mail. The remainder live in sparsely populated areas where all voting is by mail.
So without the voting-by-mail push, voter turnout would have been meager. But with it, turnout set a record.
That clearly points to how mail-in voting can increase turnout and get more people involved in the democratic process.
We’ve always been advocates of Election Day in-person voting at the polls — mainly because that allows voters to consider any late-breaking developments in a campaign. In addition, it develops a communal atmosphere. Seeing your neighbors at the polls makes one realize that we’re all a part of selecting leaders and determining the direction of government.
However, it’s abundantly clear that mail-in voting increases turnout and gets more people involved in the process.
The reasons are simple. Mail-in voting is much more convenient. One doesn’t have to make time during a certain day to go to the polls. There is more time to do it.
Voters can sit at home and do research on candidates as they fill out their mail-in ballots. The internet makes it easy to call up news stories on candidates or to research their positions.
So where does that leave voting in the future?
For starters, concerns about voter fraud during mail-in ballots has been discounted by most research. Most Americans take pride in casting their own votes. In addition, there is no evidence that mail-in ballots favor any one political party.
So taking all of that into consideration, officials should continue to make both options available: mail-in voting and in-person voting at the polls.
Like what happened in Nebraska, though, the coronavirus may keep people away from voting at the polls. So mail-in ballots must remain readily available.
That makes increased voter turnout a priority and allows more people to be heard during an election.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.