Last spring Heartland United Way and a great number of other nonprofits, foundations, civic leaders, emergency responders, businesses, institutions and individual volunteers collaborated in a regional flood recovery effort that mobilized a vast network of resources and aided those affected by widespread, sustained flooding.
The coming together of people and communities to tackle the recovery demonstrated what is incredibly special about Central Nebraska and, in fact, the great state of Nebraska, places where a bonded sense of community and humanity still thrive.
The region survived that disaster although residents in the area are still trying to recovery. Now, comes 2020 and another much worse crisis — the deadly, fast moving health crises we now face.
The response lessons from the spring of 2019 helped to quickly mobilize many of the same people and groups to do everything possible to minimize and contain the effects of the virus. Heartland United Way took the lead in launching the COVID-19 response. The Greater Grand Island Community Foundation was first to partner in the effort and has established a relief fund that garnered more than $250,000 in donations from banks, businesses, grants and private donors large and small.
The COVID-19 response coalition includes more than 100 people representing Central District Health, non-profit agencies, school systems, hospitals and other health providers, emergency responders, government officials and agencies, community leaders, banks, major employers and other businesses, and many individuals giving unselfishly of their time and resources to help.
Every Tuesday morning, the United Way hosts weekly COVID Response meetings for the large and growing group via a Zoom call to report updates, share resources and identify solutions to close gaps in our area communities.
The response team offers a variety of ways people in need can receive assistance.
Heartland United Way has a Facebook page called COVID-19 Response. United Way director Karen Rathke reports that people are posting what help they need and good Samaritans are generously responding. Diapers, Tylenol and masks have been left on front porches for unknown recipients. Others are offering jump starts for cars with dead batteries, getting groceries, and running errands to help people who are isolated and alone.
Those in need can simply dial 2-1-1, 24 hours a day — 7 days a week for help or visit the website HeartlandUnitedWay.org to find a COVID-19 information and resource links.
Food and other basic needs are been assisted with about $20,000 in COVID-19 grant funds. The response team has distributed donated food – 1,000 pounds of beef from JBS, 3,000 pounds of potatoes from McCain Foods and pallets of cereal — destined for food pantries, rural kids backpack programs and meal programs at senior centers and shelters throughout Hall, Hamilton, Howard and Merrick counties.
The group is also preparing to launch “Kits for Kids.” Children are weathering though unprecedented changes with in-home schooling, change of routines, and isolation from friends and families.
Heartland United Way and Youth Leadership Tomorrow students are working to enhance learning and alleviate anxiety by including with their backpack meals a kit of educational and health items. The goal is to serve 500 kids if enough donated games, books, art supplies are received.
The coalition is also working to make life better for isolated members of the senior population by connecting them to caring people, including high schoolers, just to talk and provide hope and comfort.
Uniform communication across our diverse community is vitally important. United Way’s community partner the Multicultural Coalition has created a valuable resource that offers local and national COVID resource information in English, Spanish, Arabic and Somali. Visit www.keepahead.info.
Donations will likely be needed throughout the summer. Donations can be made online at GreaterHeartlandFund.org or text HeartlandUW to 56651. Checks can be mailed to COVID-19 Community Compassion Fund at 1441 N. Webb Road, Grand Island, NE 68803.
Positive COVID-19 tests continue to rise in the area with 70 new cases reported just last Friday. Every single person in Central Nebraska can and must help in this effort even if doing nothing more than wearing a mask, washing hands frequently, and practicing social distancing. The life you save may be your own or a loved one.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.