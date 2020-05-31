With Phase I of the state’s directed health measures taking effect in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties Monday, many restaurants, gyms, child care facilities, salons and barbershops, massage therapy services and tattoo parlors will be reopening for business, some on Monday and others on Tuesday or Wednesday.
Some retail stores have already reopened and others will be opening soon.
But that doesn’t mean that our area is going back to “normal.” These businesses must still adhere to COVID-19 guidelines from the state.
That means that restaurants will be limited to 50% capacity and six persons per table. Bars, self-serve buffets and salad bars will still be closed. Restaurant staff members must serve food directly to customers or implement buffet orders from the customer table. Open tables will be spaced at least 6 feet apart.
There will be a 10-person limit on other service businesses, such as salons and in gyms. Child care centers will be limited to 15 children per room.
Many restaurants that are opening their dining rooms still plan to offer takeout and delivery. And that will be good enough for some of us who have gotten used to it and aren’t ready to be out in public without a face mask.
For those who do want to take advantage of the chance to eat out, some basic courtesy and patience are in order.
You may have to wait a while for an open table. Some restaurants may not be offering their full menus. Staffing may be an issue with people in more at-risk groups unable to go back to work.
This isn’t the fault of an individual server or the restaurant’s manager. It will take some time to make Phase I go smoothly and we’re not ready for Phase II here yet.
Retail stores also will be requiring people to follow social distancing guidelines, as grocery stores and other large retailers have been doing. Wearing a mask is still advisable when you go into a store where you may have to walk past another shopper.
The Central District Health Department continues to increase the number of positive cases of COVID-19 and related deaths in our three-county area. As of Friday afternoon, there have been 1,593 people who have tested positive for the virus and 53 people have died.
We need to continue to work hard to keep the virus from spreading in our communities, even as we try to open up a little and boost our economic activity.
