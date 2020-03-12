In the 2019 legislative session, Sen. Dan Quick introduced a bill that would allow municipalities outside of Nebraska’s two most urban counties, Douglas and Sarpy, to create their own land bank as a way to deal with distressed properties. The Nebraska Municipal Land Bank Act was amended and batted back and forth last year before failing to advance to general file.
Sen. Quick’s LB424, now in the second session of hearings, would allow any municipality to join an existing land bank — a tax-exempt political subdivision that acquires, manages and develops vacant and tax-delinquent properties. According to the Nebraska Unicameral Information Office, the bill, as amended, would allow a primary class city to create a stand-alone land bank. It would also specify a land bank is prohibited from levying property taxes.
Quick has stated that blighted properties often are too costly and time consuming to rehabilitate privately.
“They sit there and they take down the whole neighborhood,” he said. “It’s becoming costly for communities.”
Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard and others have spoken in opposition to the bill.
Erdman said he didn’t think anyone would purchase properties renovated by a land bank.
“I am opposed to government owning property,” he said.
Sen. John Stinner, who made LB424 his priority bill, feels it is vital for his rural western Nebraska district.
Stinner testified that financing can be put together to clean up neighborhoods, repurpose or tear down distressed buildings and clean up towns that are in disrepair to make them competitive again. Many properties in these towns have been abandoned as people have moved to the urban communities of Nebraska or to other states.
We agree that the reuse of abandoned and tax-delinquent properties should just be the province of urban communities.
Grand Island and other communities in greater Nebraska face extraordinary problems retaining and attracting people to keep their towns vibrant and forward-thinking. Many of Nebraska’s rural communities are shrinking, which places a greater tax burden on those who remain.
Land banks can help regenerate redevelopment. A land bank helps to alleviate this problem by acquiring distressed properties, clearing the title and positioning properties to synchronize with the priorities of the community.
Grand Island is fortunate to be growing, but it faces a serious housing shortage estimated by the latest housing study to be 1,400 units needed to meet demand. Currently, more than 700 distressed properties are scattered throughout the town. Many other distressed properties exist elsewhere in Hall County.
Private developers should play a vital role in rehabilitating distressed properties. However, private development is not going to fix the great backlog of blighted properties in Grand Island and the rural communities of Nebraska.
Grand Island’s very successful Habitat for Humanity program is running out of distressed properties available for home site development. Grand Island faces another challenge in fulfilling the demand for workforce housing.
We hope Quick’s land bank bill advances — if not this session, the next — for the benefit of all communities across our great state.
