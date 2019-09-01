Labor Day will be celebrated Monday, and while this holiday is more low-key in Nebraska it still carries large significance in the country.
Labor Day was established as a way to recognize the importance of labor unions in the United States. While there can be disagreements about tactics and influence, labor unions did play an important role in getting fair pay and safe working conditions for workers throughout various industries — and unions continue that important work today.
While the labor movement may have been the impetus for the holiday, Labor Day is really a good time to recognize all of the hard-working people in this country.
That includes farmers and ranchers, who toil and sweat to feed the world. A farmer’s work is particularly perilous. Despite their hard work, they are still at the mercy of Mother Nature. A year of work could be destroyed in a few moments by a hail storm, or as we’ve seen this year, a flood.
That gratitude should be extended to those workers who help process the food so it’s ready for consumers. That includes the workers at JBS and McCain Foods and other places in Central Nebraska. These workers labor hard so that we have a reliable food supply.
And don’t forget those further down the line — the grocery clerks and stockers. They prepare the products for purchase so that a Labor Day cookout can be enjoyed and that safe food is accessible throughout the year. Labor Day is a good time to tell them thank you.
Of course, there are others who do their work so farmers can plant and harvest crops. This includes those at CNH, who assemble combines. These amazing machines help farmers do precision work and produce abundant crops.
Also along those lines are the workers at fertilizer plants, seed corn facilities and ethanol plants. While they may not be tilling the land, their hard work plays an important part in the ag industry.
There are many others who deserve mention, such as the truck drivers who haul freight throughout the country. They often drive through adverse weather so stores have the products and manufacturers have the supplies they need. Truckers deserve our thanks for the long hours they spend away from home.
Then there are the state troopers, police officers, deputies, firefighters, paramedics, 911 dispatchers and others who are working 24 hours a day to keep the public safe. They are often in harm’s way protecting others.
While Labor Day is a great time to enjoy a cookout or go to a park or the Nebraska State Fair, it’s also a great time to express gratitude to all of the hard-working people in our midst who make all of our lives more safe and enjoyable.