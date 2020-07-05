The Nebraska State Fair Board took a wise approach when it voted last week to modify the fair this year, focusing on 4-H and FFA youth activities, due to coronavirus concerns.
But it also gave the fair’s new executive director, Bill Ogg, and his staff the flexibility they need to deal with such a fluid situation. If a month from now, Phase 3 of the directed health measure has gone well and the state is ready to enter Phase 4, they can organize additional activities.
With the fair scheduled two months from now, the state’s health directives could change.
But the priority had to be the health and safety of fairgoers and that is what they’re focusing on as they finalize plans for this year’s fair.
“As much as we would like a traditional Nebraska State Fair, that is not available to us,” Ogg told the board at its meeting Tuesday.
By scheduling 4-H activities the first weekend of the fair and FFA activities during Labor Day weekend, the fair maintains the State Fair experience for our state’s young people. Ogg noted that they are “so integral to the history of the fair and to fairs in general.”
But it also greatly cuts the expense to run the fair during a year when income from fairgoers also will be greatly reduced.
The concerts at the Heartland Events Center have been canceled, but the Raising Nebraska exhibits will be open and, if it is decided that a carnival can be set up and safely operated during the fair, arrangements will be made to do so.
The board could have canceled the fair, as was done with Husker Harvest Days. But this plan is a much better alternative that recognizes how important the 4-H and FFA activities are to the Nebraska State Fair.
Iowa, which holds its State Fair before Nebraska’s, canceled this year’s event. Kansas, which had scheduled its fair in September, is going ahead with its plans for a full fair. It’s yet to be seen whether that decision is changed, as Kansas has been experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases recently.
Ogg emphasized another priority, along with protecting the safety of fairgoers, is ensuring that “the Nebraska State Fair is here for the next 151 years and we don’t squander our limited resources on trying to do something this year that makes us unsustainable to go forward.”
In the interest of public health, the State Fair is budgeting an additional $30,000 to manage cleaning and sanitizing throughout the event. Plans are to clean restrooms at least once every two hours with full-time restroom attendants present. The frequency and number of attendants will adjust to the crowd size.
The fair continues to work closely on public health issues with a variety of local and national public health agencies, including the Nebraska governor, Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Nebraska Department of Agriculture, Central District Health Department and the city of Grand Island.
The fair will be releasing additional information as it becomes available leading up to the event. Dates will be available as well as answers to questions on its website at statefair.org.
This was the best approach that could be deployed at this point. The community can make sure to support the fair and also to keep the spread of COVID-19 to a minimum so that fair activities can be expanded.
