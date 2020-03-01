Be prepared, but don’t panic.
Those are the words of local, state and federal health officials as the U.S. — and the world — gets ready for the spread of the coronavirus, which has been named COVID-19.
After originating in China, the coronavirus has now been found in significant numbers in South Korea, Italy, Iran and Japan. It seems inevitable that it could spread to the United States and even to Nebraska.
However, President Donald Trump is right to tell people to keep calm and not panic about COVID-19. While it appears to be spreading throughout the globe, its extent is still not certain.
Panic, anyway, doesn’t benefit anyone. Instead, the way to avoid panic is to be prepared.
To help that preparation, Teresa Anderson, health director of the Central Nebraska Health Department, said they are meeting with school officials to review their illness and closure policies and they are asking businesses and organizations to review their pandemic plans.
In addition, they have met with hospitals and health clinics on how to treat people exposed to the virus. In addition, families need to think about what they will do if they are asked to stay home for an extended period.
“We know there are steps we can take together as a community that can help limit the impact of COVID-19,” Anderson said. “Keeping our community informed is essential. We don’t want to alarm people, but we want them to be prepared.”
She is right. People need to be informed about the coronavirus and what they can do about it. COVID-19 is similar to the flu, health officials say. Its symptoms are a fever, cough and shortness of breath.
Precautions to take against it are also similar to the flu: wash your hands, cover your mouth when you sneeze or cough, and stay home if you are sick.
President Trump stressed that health researchers are furiously working on treatments and possible vaccines. A lot of that work is taking place right here in Nebraska.
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has some of the country’s leading experts at treating infectious diseases. In fact, some of the Americans who were on a Japanese cruise ship where the virus was contacted have been brought to Omaha for treatment. Others who may have been exposed have been quarantined at Camp Ashland.
So Nebraska has some of the leading experts in treating the disease.
Americans also shouldn’t turn the coronavirus into a political issue. Democrats and Republicans should be united in a plan to fight the disease.
President Trump made a good decision to put Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the country’s response and preparation. That puts the responsibility for the national response at the highest levels of the government. Pence is skilled at working with Congress and with state officials.
Another concern is the economy as the stock market tumbled in response to the virus and over concerns that the virus will disrupt commerce and trade throughout the world. Supply lines are already being impacted.
But of more concern than the economy is the health of Americans and people throughout the world. For some who have contracted COVID-19, it has been similar to a case of the flu. The problem is that even the flu can be deadly for those with other health problems — and it is the same with the coronavirus.
Everyone hopes that the spread of COVID-19 will taper off, but in case it doesn’t, families and businesses should start making plans now so they are prepared if it does hit Nebraska.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.