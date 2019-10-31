How to handle young people who get in trouble with the law is a matter with which states throughout the country have struggled.
The goal is always to get them back on the right path and away from a future life of crime. At the same time, the state wants to protect the public from possible violence or criminal activity.
After being forced to move girls out of a juvenile center in Geneva because of damage to buildings, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has presented a plan for handling juvenile offenders in the future.
And like most plans, there are good points and questionable moves.
The plan is to house both boys and girls at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Kearney. The boys and girls would be held in separate buildings and not have any contact.
The Geneva center would then become a transition location for a small number of girls who have completed programming and are ready to be released back into their community.
A third center would also be added in Lincoln that would house those with especially severe behavioral and mental health problems.
That new center, handling those with the most severe problems, is a good idea. Those who are the most violent pose a danger to the other youths at the center, as well as to staff members. Having them at a center designed to handle severe problems will increase safety.
It should also help in preventing the most hard-core criminal juveniles from impacting those with lesser offenses and keep them from leading them down a life of crime.
Having both girls and boys at the Kearney and Lincoln centers should increase efficiencies. However, it’s extremely important that they be well separated for safety reasons.
The plan, though, would clearly reduce the staffing and the needs in Geneva, impacting the economy in that community. The number of girls held in Geneva has been shrinking over the years. While it has a capacity of 82 girls, it only housed 28 when the girls were sent to Kearney.
The Kearney center has housed about 20 girls and 90 boys for the last two months. The numbers have declined over the years as new laws require judges to send some juvenile offenders through less restrictive treatment first, and then send them to the YRTCs if that treatment doesn’t take hold.
Some have criticized the plan for relying on youth incarceration instead of using other community-based programming.
However, DHHS was reacting to an emergency situation at the Geneva center and determining what to do there.
If lawmakers want to come up with a different approach, the Legislature will have to provide that direction.
For now, DHHS has presented a good plan that should help in the care and treatment of juvenile offenders.
