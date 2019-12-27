Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet has been accepting election filings for the 2020 election for almost four weeks.
But so far only Hall County Supervisor Karen Bredthauer and the three members of the Hall County Weed Board who are up for re-election, Francis Hannon, Gary Jacobson and Neal Sidders, have filed for re-election. No one who isn’t currently holding an office has filed.
With the new year only days away, it’s time for people who are considering seeking public office to make a decision. It’s a big step to throw your hat in the ring and mount a campaign, whether it’s for a city, county or school district office. But our local government bodies need the involvement of new members who can provide a different perspective and different life experience.
In 2020 voters in Grand Island will be electing a member of the City Council from each of the city’s five wards.
Hall County voters will be electing a Hall County Board of Supervisors member from districts 2, 4 and 6, two Hall County Airport Authority members, a public defender and three weed board members.
Wood River, Alda and Cairo will each elect three members of their village boards.
The Grand Island, Northwest and Centura school districts will each elect three school board members.
This is the chance for people who are dissatisfied with what a governmental body has been doing to make their voices heard. It’s also the chance for people who want to continue the good work that a board has been doing to be proactive and run for office.
Incumbents have until Feb. 18 to file for election. Then nonincumbents have until March 2 to file.
But don’t put it off. If you have what it takes to serve in public office, go to the election commissioner’s office and file. You can get all the information you need about how to conduct a campaign and what will be expected of you. Then you can start the task of making yourself known to the voters.
You will have a lot of work ahead of you, but the people of Hall County, Grand Island, Cairo, Doniphan, Wood River and the county’s school districts depend on these boards and need the leadership you could provide.
