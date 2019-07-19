Are you tired of news stories about acrimonious wrangling in the U.S. Congress? The usual senators and representatives pontificating in front of TV cameras, every day? Talk shows spouting off about the same old issues, week after week?
Well, we have a new idea that might interest you. And it’s big ... very BIG!
There’s a very fancy resort in the beautiful Allegheny Mountains of West Virginia called The Greenbrier. Presidents have stayed there, as well as ordinary people who have more than a little money to spare.
At the Greenbrier is an underground facility known as The Bunker. In the 1950s, the U.S. government built it as a secret hideout for Congress in the event of a nuclear holocaust. Once there, legislators could continue the vital work of government. (We suspect the facility had cocktail lounges.)
The Bunker was never used (obviously), and has since been redesigned for other purposes. But it is still there!
Our new, big idea is to renovate it and force all 535 members of Congress to go there. (OK, we don’t know how to force anyone to do anything, but maybe a crafty reader will think of something.)
Once at The Bunker, senators and representatives will be given three or four pressing national problems, like immigration reform. Then they will be confined underground until they agree on legislation to solve these problems that will pass both houses of Congress and become law.
A few incentives for action will be necessary. For example, food service will consist of hard boiled eggs, cheap hot dogs, baked beans, parsnips and Brussels sprouts. Every day. And we’ll shutter the cocktail lounges. Give ‘em hardtack and water. That’s all. Night and day, until their work is concluded.
Plus, press releases and TV appearances will be outlawed. No chances to wax passionately about noble aspirations, dastardly opponents, etc. We know many politicians will regard this as especially cruel and unbearable, but we are going for broke!
Lest we seem too harsh, entertainment will be provided. Old Tiny Tim recordings (look him up) will be played for five hours every night. Plus, everyone will be encouraged to play Sorry!
When they are finished, legislators will be let out and free to go home. With luck, maybe they will have learned to get along and get things done.
Do you like this idea? Well, we admit it is a pipe dream. But it’s new. And it’s BIG!