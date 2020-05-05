With Hall County more than doubling its previous record of issuing 5,786 early ballots, set in 2016, now is the time for the nearly 12,000 Hall County voters who requested ballots to fill them out and return them to the county election commissioner’s office in time to be counted for the May 12 primary election.
All early ballots must be received by the election commissioner’s office by 8 p.m. on Election Day. You can mail them, taking into account the possibility that it could take two or three business days for your ballot to arrive, or you can drop the ballot off in the election commission’s drop-off box in front of the east entrance of the Hall County Administration Building.
However you cast your ballot, make sure that you do so.
If you didn’t request a mail-in ballot by the May 1 deadline, the polls will be open for in-person voting on May 12. Hall County has 24 polling sites and they will all be open. Poll workers will have face masks, gloves and face shields to protect them at the polls, and poll booths, tables and touch points will be disinfected repeatedly throughout the day.
Voters are encouraged to protect themselves with masks as well. Hand sanitizer will be available, and every voter will also be given a new black pen to sign in, vote with and take home.
“We want everyone in Hall County who wants to vote to do so — and to do so in a safe manner,” Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet said.
There is one new polling site in Hall County for the primary. First Christian Church, 2400 W. 14th, is the permanent polling site for voters who previously voted at the Golden Towers community room. If you need information on where to vote, go online to hallcountyne.gov or call the election commissioner’s office at (308) 385-5085.
