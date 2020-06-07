The stakes are higher for Grand Island and the Central District than some other areas of the state as we attempt to loosen restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.
If we become complacent and neglect our duty to practice social distancing and wear face masks in public, we run the risk of once again becoming a hotspot. If that happens, the Nebraska State Fair likely won’t happen. That would be a terrible loss for our community and for the whole state.
The schools also could be unable to reopen in August. That would be terrible for the schools’ staffs, for the students, for the athletic programs, and for the quality of our children’s education.
When Dr. Jeff Gold, chancellor of the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, spoke last week to members of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, he said that it is “critically important that until we can put this virus back in a box, we need to protect each other, and, most importantly, we need to protect those who are most vulnerable.”
Gold said COVID-19 is similar to any other highly communicable disease. Until we can all be vaccinated or there is a readily available treatment for people infected by the virus, we must do all we can to prevent it from being spread in our community.
He debunked the idea of herd immunity that has been promoted by some who say we can help develop immunity to the virus by spreading it.
Gold said the only way to responsibly develop herd immunity is through a vaccine, which we don’t have yet.
He said there has also been a little uptick of the virus in Nebraska since it began to reopen, but it has been very focused on early childhood centers and on long-term care sites. It has been extremely deadly when the virus has gotten into nursing homes, so they especially have been taking extreme measures to try to keep the virus out.
Gold said, “... if I have a choice of cursing the darkness or lighting a candle, I am going to be part of the group that will light a candle. So I am going to wash my hands, I’m going to maintain social distancing and I am going to wear my mask. I hope everybody else does, too.”
So do we. Be the candle, not the one who spreads the coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.