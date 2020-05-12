Aside from the very grave circumstances brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, there is much to observe and learn from the sudden changes in home life.
Most notably, the many ways in which modern technology has eased the negative psychological and sociological affects of isolation, increased interaction with resident family members and extended household members who are temporarily joined in confinement. This once-in-a-lifetime shared human experience will supply enough material to fill studies and books for years to come.
Of course, each household situation is unique but in general, commonalities of the human condition during the COVID-19 period can be observed.
This is especially evident here in America’s heartland, just a few generations removed from the settlement of the region by hearty, enterprising pioneers.
The spring of 2020 will be remembered as a time when harsh circumstances fostered a firsthand revisiting of the habits and ways of our pioneer forbearers.
The fundamental focus of daily life has dramatically changed. Mundane chores and activities have replaced the fast-paced, fast food, artificially manifested way of life before COVID. Frontier living required every member of the prairie pioneer family to pull their weight, for the tasks of the day were many and necessary to meet the basic needs of the family. Slackers were not abided.
Families now have the luxury of time to plan and prepare meals often from scratch. Some are finding that a homemade loaf of sourdough bread could take 14 hours. Children are learning that chicken nuggets actually come from chickens; however, they and the chicken are spared the messy part.
The homebound life also resembles that of the frontiersman in that bathing, grooming, and shaving are not everyday necessities after all. The idea that clothing can be worn more than one time before washing and ironing is catching on. The elimination of ironing altogether has taken root. Gardening during this time is also enjoying a resurgence not seen since World War II. Could it be that families may come to appreciate this aspect of subsistence living as much as their great-great ancestors did?
Though the miracle of technology has enabled millions to continue work at home, the two-way window provided by Zoom reveals much about our home life. Was that mountain man Jim Bridger skulking by in the background or one’s teenage son emerging from a 13-hour nap? This and other visages of people caught in their primal state have become a popular shared pastime on social media. It has also come to pass that showers are now planned as a prelude to Zoom meetings, since for many that is the only reason for good grooming or more, probably, partial grooming.
The pace of life has largely returned to 1890 as our obsession with driving everywhere has given way to a more sedentary existence where walking has become the preferred mode for many. Modern society has also discovered that there is in fact an upper limit to the amount of time one can spend staring into a screen. This discovery is forcing shut-ins to enter reality on a trial basis. Physically wrestling with siblings is far more rewarding that beating them in Mortal Kombat X.
These observances are offered not to minimize the hardship and human toll the pandemic has caused, but to consider the outcomes that make us more human and connected to reality on a level experienced when life was far less complicated.
