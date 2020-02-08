A hearty Saturday Salute goes to the Crane Trust as it is preparing for the 2020 sandhill crane migration, during which as many as a half million sandhill cranes will converge on the Platte River in Central Nebraska.
The 2020 migration season has begun. Canadian geese numbers are on the rise in the area and hundreds of thousands of snow geese will begin to journey into the Platte River area of Central Nebraska, followed by the sandhill cranes, whooping cranes and many other migrating bird species through June.
Each sandhill crane season, the Crane Trust hosts thousands of people who come from all over the world to see the spectacle of this many cranes in one place at the same time.
They fly in from their winter grounds in Texas and New Mexico and stop for about a week or more to fatten up on loose corn in the surrounding agricultural fields. During their time here, the cranes roost at night along the Platte River, congregating on sandbars for safety from predators.
According to Chuck Cooper, Crane Trust president/CEO, everything is on track as the Crane Trust works its way to opening day of the sandhill crane viewing season on March 1.
They have doubled the capacity to accommodate up to 100 guests per day for their morning and evening tours.
Those tours take people to blinds located at the river’s edge to allow the visitors to see the roosting cranes up close and personal. To register for a tour, visit www.cranetrust.org/visit/crane-viewing-tours.
Each tour lasts approximately two and a half hours. They include a presentation on the Great Sandhill Crane Migration at the Crane Trust Nature & Visitor Center before departing for the tour. The trust also offers a variety of other experiences and viewing opportunities, including an overnight VIP guest program, photography workshops and tours, and a $15 evening footbridge crane tour.
This is one of Grand Island’s claims to fame and we enjoy hosting bird watchers from around the world each March.
Break a leg, ‘Kitchen Witches’
We also salute the cast and crew of “The Kitchen Witches,” being presented by Grand Island Little Theatre this weekend and again Feb. 14-16.
This winter’s production is all about laughs and as the stars, Julie Miller and Phyllis Haverkamp, are filming a TV cooking show, they will be talking directly to the audience in the College Park Auditorium. So audiences can expect anything.
GILT is also planning to have a contest for the most flamboyant cooking outfit during intermission, so those coming to see the play are encouraged to wear their best cooking attire. Prizes will be awarded.
The play premiered Friday night and will be presented again at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Then, next week it will be at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14 and 15 and 2 p.m. Feb. 16.
Tickets are available at Ace Hardware and Garden Center and Hy-Vee, as well as at the door. For more information, visit www.githeatre.org.
