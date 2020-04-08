Grand Island is a coronavirus hot spot in Nebraska. There have been two deaths in Hall County from the virus and 78 confirmed cases (as of Tuesday afternoon) in the Central Health District. That easily outpaces anywhere else in the state except for Douglas County.
And health officials warn that there are probably hundreds of other cases that haven’t been detected.
That is why it is critically important that people in Grand Island follow health experts’ advice and stay home.
Repeat: Stay home.
That is important because with limited testing, many people may not know they have COVID-19 and could unwittingly spread the virus. Social distancing, or staying at home, is the best way to prevent it from spreading.
Why has Grand Island become a coronavirus hot spot? Schools properly closed when they needed to. The city closed services such as the library and parks. After the first case of community spread, the governor issued a Directed Health Measure that limited restaurants to drive-thru or delivery.
Still, though, there have been plenty of people out and about in Grand Island, which makes it more likely for the virus to spread.
While the governor has resisted, a stay-at-home order would have been stronger and had more of an impact. A Directed Health Measure is government language that is hard to understand. A stay-at-home order is clear and strong.
However, even a stay-at-home order may not have had much of an impact. As Mayor Roger Steele said, Grand Island is home to many industries classified as essential, many involved in the food industry, that would still be allowed to stay open.
In many of these industries, workers are in close proximity. Many industries are taking extra steps to clean areas and to keep workers farther apart, but still there are large numbers of people working at locations throughout the city.
CNH announced Tuesday that it will be ceasing production temporarily at its Grand Island plant after Thursday, until the virus alarm is over.
CNH officials should be commended for taking this step to protect the health of their employees and the public.
Not all businesses can do this, although more should consider it. No one wants to see anyone go without work or pay, but more businesses need to consider shutting down during the next two weeks.
Local health officials also need to be more transparent about where they are seeing cases so the public can be more aware of possible exposure.
After being prompted by a group of Grand Island doctors, Gov. Pete Ricketts has sent more resources to Grand Island, including the National Guard to do more testing. Grand Island needs more testing and more awareness to stop the climb of cases.
But most of all, Grand Island residents need to heed the warning of health officials and just stay home.
