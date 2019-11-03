Hall County Public Works Director Steve Riehle outlined an impressive plan to mitigate future flooding at Amick Acres near Doniphan and in the area of Airport Road and North Road just outside the Grand Island city limits Tuesday at the Hall County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Riehle and his staff have developed this plan after listening to property owners’ concerns and suggestions on what they need, as well as getting input from the Amick Acres Homeowners Association, which could cover a portion of the cost of the project.
He said the homeowners group also intends to ask the Central Platte Natural Resources District if it could assist financially with the improvements.
Riehle said the biggest drainage mitigation project his department plans to do concerns an intercept/bypass. The proposed project would install a 10-foot ditch, and possibly a berm, south of Leisure Lake to near Sunset Drive. Ditches and berms would be installed up and across the roads in the Amick Acres area.
In speaking with property owners in the Airport Road and North Road area, he said, it became apparent that there is a need for driveway culverts. Public Works plans to install driveway culverts at two locations in the area.
Riehle said work on the drainage mitigation project in the Airport Road and North Road area would begin this fall and continue into the winter as the ditches on North Road are cleaned out, culverts are installed along the North Road driveways and a berm is installed along the side of Silver Creek, which ties into Highway 2.
Then, in the spring, they want to upsize the culverts under North Road north of the train tracks and place more culverts at the Airport Road and North Road intersection to move that drainage north.
All in all, this is a well-thought-out plan that takes into consideration input from the impacted homeowners. When the work is completed, future flooding threats similar to what the area experienced this year may be alleviated.
Plans to seek help with the costs should be followed through on, but these are needed improvements that are well worth the expenditures.
