Amid a time of deep divisions in the country ... comes Christmas.
A week after only the third time in the history of the country that a president has been impeached ... comes Christmas.
In a display of the divisions, the vote in the House to impeach President Trump was strictly along party lines. Only Democrats voted for it. All of the Republicans were against it.
That division is also seen in discussions throughout the country — and around holiday dinner tables. There are many strong supporters of the president, who point to all he has done to bring about a healthy economy and that he is the rightly elected leader of the country.
There are others who just as adamantly oppose him. They claim he abused his power in seeking help from a foreign leader to help his re-election and point to his belittling behavior.
In the midst of all this strife, can we still celebrate Christmas?
Yes, we can. For the spirit of Christmas is about more than presidents, about more than representatives and senators and about more than Republicans and Democrats.
Christmas is about the birth of Christ, the Messiah and Savior.
It is about Jesus being born in a stable and placed in a manger. It is about hope being born into the world.
That is what we can hold on to in this difficult time. While there might be conflict about us, we can hold onto the hope and peace that Jesus brings.
While they were there, the time came for the baby to be born, and she gave birth to her firstborn, a son. She wrapped him in cloths and placed him in a manger, because there was no guest room available for them.
And there were shepherds living out in the fields nearby, keeping watch over their flocks at night. An angel of the Lord appeared to them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were terrified. But the angel said to them, “Do not be afraid. I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people. Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; he is the Messiah, the Lord. This will be a sign to you: You will find a baby wrapped in cloths and lying in a manger.”
Suddenly a great company of the heavenly host appeared with the angel, praising God and saying,
“Glory to God in the highest heaven,
and on earth peace to those on whom his favor rests.”
— Luke 2:6-14
We hope that you find peace and hope this holiday season.
Merry Christmas!
