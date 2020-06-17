A $1.5 million federal grant received by the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing will help make it easier for vulnerable adults and children in Nebraska communities, including Grand Island and neighboring towns, to access mental health services.
Heartland Health Center in Grand Island, with a satellite clinic in Ravenna, is a partner in providing these services, along with Nebraska Medicine’s Internal Medicine clinic in Omaha.
The Grand Island clinics serve Hall and neighboring counties Merrick, Adams, Clay, Webster and Nuckolls, with a total of 115,284 residents.
The grant is focused on providing screening, counseling and medication prescriptions. At each clinic, psychiatric nurse practitioners will work with teams of family nurse practitioners and other health professionals. These nurse practitioners diagnose, treat and manage illness and are able to prescribe medications. The grant will also pay for a mental health therapist to provide counseling services in each clinic.
Terri Mathews, an associate professor and psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner in the UNMC College of Nursing, who is leading the grant, says that about 25% of the U.S. population needs mental health services. Some suffer from conditions such as anxiety, depression or traumatic experiences.
But she said only about 33% of those people seek treatment. This grant is going to make it easier for people in underserved areas to get the help they need.
It’s especially important this year that we have this resource for increasing the availability of mental health services, with people having been so isolated for the past three months and some continuing to have almost no personal contact with other people.
The COVID Response Tracking Study, conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago, has determined that only 14% of American adults consider themselves very happy, down from 31% who said the same in 2018.
When the study was conducted in May, 50% of the people surveyed said they had often or sometimes felt isolated in recent weeks, up from 23% in 2018.
This isn’t surprising, considering the isolation that has been required across our country because of the coronavirus pandemic. But it is an indicator that mental health services are more essential than ever as we come out of our isolation.
The pandemic has had a significant impact on many people’s mental health and everything possible should be done to reduce the stigma that has kept people from asking for help in the past.
This grant and the services provided by Heartland Health Center can help considerably.
Another goal of the grant is to build partnerships with area public schools to develop a support system for mental health screening and counseling or referral for kindergarten through 12th grade students. That is a key to seeing that children who are having trouble dealing with the isolation of our COVID-19 response get the help they need.
