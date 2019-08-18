On Aug. 6, the Grand Island City Council voted 8-2 to add 7.75 additional full-time equivalent positions to the city’s workforce. This went counter to concerns of Mayor Roger Steele and current city administration that adding to the payroll would make it difficult to maintain a balanced budget.
At last Tuesday’s council meeting, Steele expressed his reservations about the decision and urged the council to create a special committee to determine how these new employees’ salaries and benefits will be paid. He said there needs to be a stable revenue source to pay for the new employees.
The creation of the Mayor’s Committee on Budget Policy was a good move that hopefully will provide some of the oversight spoken about when the council agreed to hire six new employees for the Grand Island Fire Department, as well as additional library and City Hall staff.
The need for a third advanced life support ambulance was clearly explained by Fire Chief Cory Schmidt, but city administration wanted to crunch the numbers more to make sure that an arrangement with CHI Health St. Francis for the city to provide local and long-distance ambulance transport services would cover that cost. Schmidt figures the additional patient transports provided by St. Francis will pay for the additional ambulance crew, but the numbers were preliminary.
The new committee will include Steele, the city’s finance director and five council members — Chuck Haase, Jason Conley, Jeremy Jones, Vaughn Minton and Clay Schutz. Steele said he felt a committee would be more efficient in discussing the city budget concerns than debating it among the whole council. He said that would permit a freer discussion.
But mentions of freer discussion among a smaller number of council members bring up concerns about transparency. Will this committee’s meetings be open to the public and media coverage?
They should be. Budget deliberations are important to the council members’ constituents, who want the services provided by the city but also want to know the council is holding the line on spending so that taxes don’t increase.
The committee has its work cut out for it. An extensive examination of all the city’s spending will be needed to determine the efficiencies needed to make additional hiring possible. But openness with the public is essential.