The Independent recently published a forward-looking story on what lies ahead for Grand Island. In essence, the uncertainties that cause concern in the broader economic forecast are overshadowed by an abundance of opportunities here in Central Nebraska.
That’s not to say that the region doesn’t also faces serious challenges. Farmers and ranchers continue to struggle to climb out of an extended crippling down cycle. The prospect of another wet year is also raising worries across Central Nebraska.
Nonetheless, Grand Island has in its favor an enviable range of positive driving forces that will contribute to further growth and prosperity. At the top of the list are the emergence of key sectors that will contribute to the community’s diversified economy. Grand Island’s burgeoning prominence as a hub for health services is advancing with the addition of a second hospital and the recent opening of the CHI Health St. Francis Cancer Treatment Center.
A broad spectrum of clinics, vision, dental and other health specialties serve residents of a large geographic area.
Rapid growth in the hospitality and entertainment sector also points to continued growth in Grand Island’s status as a destination. Tourism is a coveted industry because of its light impact on infrastructure and significant contribution to local tax revenues.
New hotels and restaurants continue to support that industry, along with the world-class exhibition and events facilities on the Fonner Park/Nebraska State Fair campus.
If there is a true litmus test for the vitality of a community, it can be found in the health of its downtown business district. The Railside area has undergone an incredible reimagination over the past 10 years and now boasts a vibrant and diverse mix of retail, dining, residential and commercial space, much of which has been created through the regeneration of legacy structures.
The recent addition of 40 North Tap+Grille, Zabuni Coffee and the new Pinnacle Bank are examples of serious, eclectic investments in downtown. The longtime dream for downtown to become a preferred place for people to gather, relax, drink and dine, be entertained, work and live is being realized.
Grand Island continues to add to soft amenities such as recreational trails, sports fields, parks, civic art projects and activities, which are vital assets in the quest to attract good-paying jobs, skilled and professional workers, and investment.
Investment in transportation and education are also key elements for the community to effectively compete with other Midwestern communities that are working hard to manage sustained growth. Grand Island has invested more than $80 million to upgrade schools and build a new airport.
As the city expands its footprint closer to the interstate, the Prairie Commons project will infill much of the Highway 281 frontage with planned development that includes doctors’ offices, retail, recreation, senior living, and commercial space making up the most upscale project of its kind in outstate Nebraska.
A development plan for the former veterans home property is well underway and that land is an open canvas for many great things to come over the next decade.
Of course, future growth is limited only by the availability of workers, housing and visionary leaders. Time will tell if Grand Island can provide and develop the labor force and fulfill housing needs. The community is fortunate, however, to have the leadership in place to meet the challenges of the future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.