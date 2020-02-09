Grand Island has a deep railroad pedigree that dates back to July 1866 when Union Pacific reached Grand Island en route to building the first transcontinental line. Burlington Northern began laying track in Nebraska in 1875 and for a time the two companies clashed until Congress forced a compromise.
The storied economic and political history of the American West was written by the powerful railroad companies. There are both bright and dark chapters to this story.
Today Union Pacific and Burlington Northern Santa Fe are two of the state’s largest private employers, claiming more than 12,000 Nebraska workers.
The railroads and the communities they traverse have weathered great growing pains over the past 140 years and, as in most instances, where two dynamic forces meet, friction points will inevitably emerge.
This past week Grand Island was the host of a significant public meeting conducted by the Nebraska Public Service Commission to seek resolution to long-standing friction points with the railroads. Frustrations related to rail crossings being blocked by idle trains were at the crux of the meeting. Local residents and emergency responders voiced concerns regarding inconvenience, quality of life and public safety.
With more than 130 trains passing trough town every 24 hours, our busy community of 50,000 souls struggles with extraordinary limits on access.
Over time, solutions have been proposed to ease rail congestion including the addition of more grade-separated rail crossings and plans to reroute the rail lines outside the city limits.
Other communities have successfully mitigated the rail congestion problem by rerouting trains. Union Pacific, the Army Corps of Engineers and the Kansas Department of Transportation partnered in a plan to reroute trains south and west of Marysville, Kan. That plan was completed in 2005.
Burlington Northern began work on the addition of a second rail line, which would have helped to relieve the bottleneck in Grand Island, but that project was suddenly halted in 2012. In the interim, train traffic in Grand Island is often gridlocked.
It is the responsibility of the railroad companies to fix this problem and be good corporate citizens. It’s unfortunate that the PSC had to be drawn in to mediate a solution.
The hearing was well attended by community members, railroad officials, city and county emergency responders, and attorneys. The hearing was productive and conducted respectfully. We look forward to an outcome that will address the roots of the problem.
