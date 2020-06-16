The Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education took a significant step last week when it approved a resolution to end racial injustice in the district.
Racial injustice is a hot issue these days after the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police officers. Protests throughout the country have brought the issue to light in a way that has grabbed everyone’s attention.
The Grand Island school district is one of the most diverse in the state. The different racial and ethnic backgrounds are a cause for celebration and can be enlightening for all students.
However, it could also be a source of bias if not watched carefully. The school district has always done a good job of treating all students fairly and equally. The resolution, though, strengthens the district’s position.
It states that the Grand Island Public Schools “believes education is the great equalizer for all students — of all races, from all socio-economic levels, from all cultural backgrounds and with all kinds of challenges — and because of this we are dedicated to eliminating racial injustice at all levels and in all areas of our district.”
It then goes on to say what the district is doing in preschool, elementary education, middle school and at Senior High to encourage all students to reach their potential.
It concludes by saying, “Therefore, we as a united Board of Education resolve to rededicate ourselves to the actions outlined above for Every Student, Every Day, A Success because we know they are the best defense we can provide our children against the racial injustice they face.
“And reinforce our belief ALL students can learn and deserve equitable access to high-quality learning experiences.
“And recognize, even as we acknowledge all of these things, we must do more to address our individual and district-wide biases, to truly commit GIPS to anti-racism and eliminating racial injustice wherever it exists in our district while continuing to prioritize equity in all aspects of our actions.”
One may ask why the resolution is necessary. Shouldn’t this naturally be the case?
The answer these days is that the issue must be addressed. People are looking to institutions to take a stand on racial equality.
For the Grand Island Public Schools, students will be watching to be sure they are treated fairly and equally. Parents also will be watching out for their children and wanting to be sure there are no signs of bias.
In addition, teachers, administrators and staff will clearly be on notice that any form of racial bias will not be tolerated.
The resolution, spearheaded by Superintendent Tawana Grover, takes a strong position on racial equity that will put the Grand Island school district in a good position.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.