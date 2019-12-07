A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to the Business Coalition for Veterans, Chef Anthony and Hy-Vee for the ongoing efforts to collect donations of gifts for veterans at the Grand Island Veterans Affairs Medical Center and Victory Place and their family members.
New, unwrapped gifts are being collected at Hy-Vee in bins located across from Caribou Coffee. Cash, checks and gift cards can also be donated, but they should be given directly to Chef Anthony, who works at Hy-Vee. Checks should be written to the VA.
The organizers are asking that the gifts be dropped off at Hy-Vee by noon on Monday. They will be delivered to the VA Medical Center on Dec. 19, when Chef Anthony and friends will also present a variety show.
The gifts should be for all ages, since family members are included in the gifting. Good gifts include toys, clothing, books, CDs and small appliances.
The gifts mean a lot to many veterans and their families who are dealing with sickness, Chef Anthony said. Some of those vets are in hospice care.
Robotics tourney a lesson in real-world workforce technology
We also salute Hampton High School as it is hosting its inaugural robotics tournament today.
More than 25 Central Nebraska high school teams are participating in the event sponsored by Nebraska Public Power District.
Competing teams will be randomly paired with other teams from different communities to complete tasks and earn points.
Teams from Columbus, Hampton, Henderson, Holdrege, Stromsburg, St. Paul and York will be competing in the inaugural tournament.
Matches will take place throughout the day, leading up to the finals matches at roughly 3:15 p.m.
This is a great opportunity for students to use what they’ve been learning about problem solving, teamwork and innovation in a technical field.
