Unfortunately, the Grand Island area is winning a race in which nobody wants to take first place.
The Central District is far outpacing the rest of the state with 706 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 21 deaths (as of Friday). Of those cases, 721 are in Hall County, 31 in Hamilton County and eight from Merrick County.
It’s a runaway train that doesn’t look to be stopping soon. The cases are increasing by a significant number each day, and as more testing is done, the numbers will keep going up.
That raises two questions: Why and what can be done about it?
The why is evident from what is happening throughout the country. Towns that have meatpacking plants have become hot spots for the coronavirus. It’s not just Hall County. Dakota and Dawson counties, which also have large packing plants, also are seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Many meatpacking plants across the country have closed after seeing a surge in cases. These include a Tyson Foods pork plant in Waterloo, Iowa; a Smithfield Foods pork plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and a JBS beef plant in Greeley, Colorado.
Grand Island is home to a JBS beef plant that employs 3,500 people. The health department says 39% of the COVID-19 cases in Hall County are from the plant. Family members or others who come in contact with these workers no doubt also are adding to the numbers.
Grand Island also is home to many other large manufacturers.
JBS and all of these manufacturers are valued members of the community. They provide jobs to thousands of people and are major contributors to the community.
Calling for JBS and other manufacturers to close would be a major blow to the economy.
However, what’s been done so far hasn’t worked. Gov. Pete Ricketts’ Directed Health Measure has kept the spread of the virus from being even worse by closing dine-in restaurants, some other retail and service businesses and banning gatherings of more than 10 people.
But for counties with meatpacking plants it is not working. Hall, Dawson and Dakota counties are being hit hard by the virus.
For Hall County, the governor’s Directed Health Measure isn’t working.
Can we find a different solution?
Perhaps major manufacturers voluntarily could pause production for a few days to allow plants to be sanitized. Then the state could do massive testing of workers to determine who has the virus and who should be kept out of the work environment for now.
In addition, intense contact tracing is needed to see who else could have been exposed to it. Also, COVID-19 information must be translated to the languages spoken by the many immigrants in the community.
The governor did send the National Guard to Grand Island a couple of weeks ago to test health care workers. He also is sending more state employees here to do contact tracing. He hasn’t ignored Hall County.
However, more needs to be done. If not, the virus will continue to spread and impact the economy even more and force more businesses to close.
The governor, city and county officials, both local and state health officials and business leaders need to step up and propose a different solution for meatpacking communities. The health and well-being of Grand Island depends on it.
