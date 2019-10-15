As the United States teeters on the brink of world supremacy in regard to energy self sufficiency, the politics of climate change conspire to strand prosperity for coming generations.
Nine pipeline projects account for approximately $27 billion in U.S. infrastructure investment. The stranded projects include the beleaguered Keystone XL mired in limbo after 11 years, and six natural gas distribution pipelines traversing the eastern U.S.
The green lobby seeks to keep domestic gas and oil in the ground and under the guise of climate-change, in hope that the 2020 election pivots toward anti-development ambitions for the next decade.
Over the past decade, new extraction technologies have paved the way for a surge in shale-based oil and gas production. Adding to the shale boom are significant new discoveries such as the most recent one in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The Permian is a field that was thought to have been played out; however, new methods have vaulted it to one of the world’s most productive oil fields.
Permian oil helped increase domestic oil production by 2 million barrels a day last year, to a record of 11.9 million barrels, making the United States the world’s top oil producer. This status bears enormous advantages for energy security, economic stabilization, job growth and sustaining prosperity for future generations. What is lost in the climate change debate are the positive environmental impacts that accompany responsible, advanced energy infrastructure and the oversights in place to ensure that the world’s safest system is held to the highest standards.
Those standards can only be sustained by continued investment in America’s energy resources. Placing pressure on the nation’s investment in pipelines, refineries and other energy assets will mean that American consumers will face fuel shortages, higher prices and more not less damage to the environment.
The void left by a reduction in domestic oil production will be filled by less environmentally responsible players like Nigeria, Russia, Venezuela and Mexico. Oil in those countries will be extracted and sold anywhere as long as there is a market. The United States is now in the enviable position to influence global markets.
Signs of another recession are beginning to emerge. The American electorate must pay close attention to this and other key issues in the 2020 election for they will set the path that determines the way of life for a generation.
