A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to Nebraska’s ethanol industry, the Nebraska Ethanol Board and Bosselman Enterprises in Grand Island, which have combined forces to get hundreds of gallons of hand sanitizers into Grand Island area businesses that are trying to remain open during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Nebraska Ethanol Board came up with this way to produce hand sanitizer made with ethanol at a time when the hand cleaning supply is in such short supply.
“The Nebraska Ethanol Board wanted to do something because of the coronavirus outbreak,” said Randy Gard, a Bosselman Enterprises executive who is a member of the ethanol board. “They got involved with the university and took some of their capacity with their ethanol and decided to create this hand sanitizer.”
Through Gard’s efforts, Bosselman got involved with the distribution of the hand sanitizer.
On Thursday, it gave away 450 containers of hand sanitizer in 2.5 and 1 gallon jugs. The giveaway was set up to provide businesses sanitizer for their employees to use while at work. For businesses that are still operating, hand sanitizer is an essential supply, but everyone has been having trouble finding enough of it.
The involvement by Nebraska’s ethanol industry is a great boost that makes use of some of the ethanol going unused because of the decrease in fuel sales during the coronavirus outbreak.
The ethanol board sent 2,300 gallons of hand sanitizer to the Tri-Cities and Lexington areas, seeking to get it to the current hot spots in COVID-19 cases.
“We are trying to target as many areas as possible so we can get those frontline businesses, such as cashiers, who are handling money and who are around people, to give them as much protection as possible,” said Jan ten Bensel, president of the Nebraska Ethanol Board.
The hand sanitizer was produced at the University of Nebraska Innovation Campus and then distributed around the state. As of Thursday morning, they had produced 30,000 gallons of hand sanitizer.
Bosselman Enterprises became involved locally because its Pump & Pantry operations are a leader in sales of ethanol-based fuels in Nebraska.
Along with the ethanol companies in Nebraska, Pump & Pantry has also been hit by the sharp decrease in fuel sales since the coronavirus outbreak became widespread in the U.S. in March.
Almost a third of the nation’s 204 biofuel plants have been idled since March 1, while many others have cut production. Only 60 of the nation’s 204 ethanol plants were running full-tilt as of Monday. Another 71 were running below capacity.
This is a way that the ethanol plants and Bosselman Enterprises can contribute to local businesses’ efforts to keep going right now.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.