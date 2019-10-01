The quality of life always improves when there are more parks and art work in a city, and Five Points Bank recently added both a park and art when it opened the new Five Points Bank Founders’ Park on Stolley Park Road.
The park adds some beautiful greenspace at the corner of West Stolley Park Road and Brentwood Boulevard.
The centerpiece of the park is a sculpture titled “Legacy” that features pheasants taking flight. Matthew Placzek created the sculpture. He is a graduate of Grand Island Senior High.
Overall, the park is a beautiful tribute to the founders of Five Points Bank, Bill Marshall III and his father, William W. Marshall Jr., who started the bank in 1971.
Bill Marshall, who was chairman of the bank, died in 2016 at the age of 71.
The park is also a fitting tribute because Five Points Bank and the Marshall family has always been a big supporter of community causes. They helped with the creation of College Park and bringing the Nebraska State Fair to Grand Island.
In fact, they were among the first to get naming rights at the State Fair with the Five Points Bank Arena, which is the featured location for livestock shows.
“Our family thinks this memorial park is a perfect way to honor our father, Bill Marshall III, and my grandfather, William W. Marshall Jr., because it intertwines two elements that were incredibly important to both men: their love of their family and their love of their community,” Kristen Marshall Maser said. “And fittingly enough, both elements are able to be interwoven at the perfect corner across from where both men are buried and adjacent to the bank that they helped build over a 40-year period.”
The Five Points Bank Founder’s Park also adds to the Stolley Park Road corridor, which has become an impressive part of Grand Island. The city has recently completed a project that made a center turn lane on most of the road and expanded it to five lanes near Webb Road and Highway 281.
Also along the road are Stolley Park and the Grand Island City Cemetery. In addition, two new schools are on Stolley Park Road — Starr and Stolley Park elementary schools — along with Barr Middle School.
It’s a busy road, but also very attractive with all of the parks and greenspace.
It all has been nicely done and the new Five Points Bank Founders Park adds to it. It’s a beautiful area that carries on the legacy of the Marshall family in Grand Island.
