Weather Alert

...ROUNDS OF RAIN INTO TONIGHT... .PERIODS OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED THROUGHOUT THE DAY AND INTO TONIGHT. RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES ARE FORECAST AND LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS ARE POSSIBLE. THE HEAVY RAINFALL MAY CAUSE AREAS OF LOWLAND FLOODING AND RISES IN RIVERS AND STREAMS. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS AND NEBRASKA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS, JEWELL, MITCHELL, OSBORNE, PHILLIPS, ROOKS, AND SMITH. IN NEBRASKA, ADAMS, BUFFALO, CLAY, FILLMORE, FRANKLIN, FURNAS, HALL, HAMILTON, HARLAN, HOWARD, KEARNEY, MERRICK, NANCE, NUCKOLLS, PHELPS, POLK, THAYER, WEBSTER, AND YORK. * THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING. * MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF HEAVY RAIN FROM SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS COULD LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. * RAINFALL TOTALS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES ARE EXPECTED, AND LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS ARE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&