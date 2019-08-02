The well-discussed Mueller report confirmed that Russians interfered with the 2016 elections. Russians used cyberattacks and social media in their efforts, and electoral processes in all 50 states were targeted. (There was no evidence, however, that any votes were changed as a result of those efforts.)
Meddling in United States elections by foreign governments is a very serious matter. Addressing it, the newly-elected Democratic majority in the House of Representatives made the issue their first order of business early this year.
The result was House passage of HR1, titled the For the People Act of 2019. It is 286 pages long, and includes detailed requirements for election procedures, such as registration matters and how votes are counted.
Unfortunately, the bill also contained many contentious provisions. Republicans complained of overkill and opposed the insertion of unrelated issues, such as an endorsement for statehood for the District of Columbia.
Also included in the bill were a new paid holiday for federal workers (Election Day) and six additional days paid vacation for federal employees who work at the polls during any election. In addition, taxpayers would also be required to fund new federal subsidies for certain political campaigns.
Next, Democrats vented their frustrations about not seeing President Trump’s tax returns. So a provision was inserted requiring that candidates for president and vice president submit 10 years of tax returns.
Other provisions regulated how citizens and organizations can engage in political activity, which critics claim may violate the First Amendment.
Republicans especially complained that the bill was a takeover of state voter laws, setting federal rules for things like early voting, automatic voter registration, same-day registration and online voter registration. The wishes of states like Nebraska would no longer matter.
Thus, House Republicans found plenty in this bill that they thought worthy of change or amendment … but Democrats held the majority and weren’t interested in compromise. The result was approval, with all Democrats voting yes and all Republicans voting no.
Now the bill awaits action in the Republican-controlled Senate, with Democrats stating that no alterations or concessions will be considered. So as things stand now, the bill has no chance to become law.
An unwillingness to reach consensus on the many provisions in this bill is regrettable. Safeguarding elections from foreign influence is a vital matter and should not be held hostage to partisan politics.
Unfortunately, however, that’s where we are today.