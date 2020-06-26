During the coronavirus pandemic, the Agriculture Department’s Farmers to Families Food Box program has been using government funding to buy food from the country’s farms and distribute it to those in need.
The idea was to buy fresh produce, dairy and meat products, have them packaged in family-sized boxes and then transport those boxes to food banks, community and faith-based groups and other nonprofits that serve food-insecure Americans.
As of Tuesday, the program has delivered more than 20 million food boxes.
Now a bipartisan group of U.S. senators, led by Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., and Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., is calling on the USDA to allocate $50 million from the program toward addressing “last mile” needs. This refers to getting the food from food banks and other nonprofits to the people in need.
“More Americans are going hungry because of the COVID-19 crisis. To help address this problem, I led this bipartisan push to ensure food not only gets to the food bank or nonprofit, but that it reaches the people who need it most,” said Fischer.
In Grand Island we have seen how valuable the mobile food pantry sponsored by Trinity United Methodist Church and Omaha’s Food Bank for the Heartland has been to local people. In April the food giveaway gave food to 750 vehicles through a drive-through operation at Fonner Park, but it was estimated that more than 1,000 vehicles were there to seek food.
So then, in May, Food Bank for the Heartland provided enough food for almost 1,000 families, the largest single-day distribution in the organization’s 39-year history, and all the food was given out. The same thing happened earlier this month.
The 28-pound food boxes given out were filled with shelf-stable food items such as peanut butter, pasta, and canned fruits and vegetables. Also provided were fresh produce and baked goods.
Before the pandemic, the monthly mobile pantry typically provided food to more than 400 families. Clearly, more people are in need, considering the increase in unemployment and the impact on local businesses’ income.
An example of the efforts to meet “last mile” delivery needs comes from United Way’s Ride United program. Through this program, United Way has partnered with Door Dash in eight pilot cities to dispatch drivers to pick up food boxes and deliver them to at-risk callers. To date, they have delivered more than 20,000 food boxes.
The Farmers to Families program has been an excellent idea that made it possible to get food produced by our country’s farmers to agencies serving those in need. It has also provided income to ag producers who have been hurting because of low commodity prices and trade issues.
The senators’ request should be fast-tracked by the USDA to see that those most in need and, especially, those who aren’t able to go to events such as the Grand Island mobile pantry, receive the food they need.
