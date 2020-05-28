A fast-moving trend has started during the coronavirus pandemic that everyone hope ends soon.
That is people driving more than 100 mph on Interstate 80 and state highways.
The Nebraska State Patrol reports that troopers have cited more than 200 motorists for driving more than 100 mph during the last two months.
That is a scary number that is frightening to anyone on the road these days.
The reason is clear. Going 100 mph or more makes it extremely easy to lose control of a vehicle and puts others on the roads at an extreme risk.
Going 75 mph seems plenty fast for most people, but 100 mph? A driver being pursued by troopers this week was even clocked going 174 mph down I-80 near Grand Island.
It wouldn’t have taken much for that car to go hurtling out of control or come upon the back of a semi.
With the coronavirus, fewer people have been traveling and the highways seem more open than usual — but not that open.
“The increase in excessive speeding has been dramatic,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Those speeds are dangerous, especially as traffic volume increases.”
Everyone has felt pent up during the pandemic as many have stayed home to prevent contracting or spreading the coronavirus. But these excessive drivers have let it loose to the extreme.
One would think that during the pandemic people would have grown more considerate of others. In this case though, it seems the reverse has happened.
These speeders think the road belongs only to them and have turned the highways into their personal speedways.
Everyone can be thankful for the state troopers and other law enforcement who have tried to keep a handle on this excessive speeding. Law officers are still out there patrolling the highways.
We also can be thankful that there hasn’t been more carnage on the roads because of these speeders. Fortunately, traffic fatalities in Nebraska are down 22 percent so far this year. That is probably the result of fewer people being on the roads due to the pandemic.
As the coronavirus in this country continues to ease and more people start traveling, let’s hope the over 100 mph speeders go on the decline.
While facing a pandemic, we don’t also need to see the dangers on the road increase.
