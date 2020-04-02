In the midst of all the angst about the coronavirus, Nebraska’s farmers and ethanol producers got some good news last week when the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) decided not to appeal a January court ruling that struck down three small refinery exemptions that the EPA had issued in 2018.
The court case filed by the Renewable Fuels Association, the National Corn Growers Association, the American Coalition for Ethanol and National Farmers Union sought to protect the Renewable Fuel Standard, or RFS, against such exemptions.
This has been an ongoing battle as the EPA has supported exemptions from the RFS requirements for refineries.
The RFS sets the amount of the country’s fuel that must come from renewable sources, such as ethanol. It was created by Congress in recognition of the importance of biofuels to the country’s economy and the environment. The exemptions reduced the amount of renewable fuels being used in the United States.
The court ruled that the RFS statute only allows agencies to grant extensions for continuously extended exemptions that have been in effect since 2011, which was not the case for the three exemptions in question.
Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska led a bipartisan group of senators in urging the EPA not to appeal the court’s ruling. Fischer said the EPA made the right decision in ending its fight to support the exemptions.
“This is a victory for Nebraska’s economy, especially our farmers and ethanol producers who are struggling due to the economic downturn and low commodity prices,” she said.
The United States blends about 15 billion gallons of ethanol into the nation’s gasoline each year. Nebraska is the second-leading producer of ethanol in the nation behind Iowa. The state’s 25 ethanol plants have the capacity of producing more than 2 billion gallons of ethanol annually, using 40% or more of the state’s corn crop.
But ethanol producers are in danger of having to shut down some of their production because of the current slump in fuel sales due to the coronavirus threat.
John Hansen, president of the Nebraska Farmers Union, also said this was a huge victory for the state’s agricultural producers and the organizations that challenged the exemptions.
This especially became an issue when President Trump agreed to a deal to raise RFS requirements and offset EPA exemptions, but shortly thereafter the actual EPA proposal came out and caused serious doubt about Trump’s dedication to agriculture. Instead of using the actual three-year average of exempted gallons, the proposal, which later that year was adopted, used Energy Department recommendations for waivers that were sometimes disregarded.
The earlier agreement would have increased the amount of biofuels in the transportation sector by about 1.35 billion gallons per year, while the EPA proposal increased it by just 770 million gallons.
The coalition of farm groups noted after the court ruling that fully restoring the integrity of the RFS means also taking immediate action to restore 500 million gallons of inappropriately waived 2016 blending requirements, as ordered by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. District in 2017 in the case of Americans for Clean Energy v. EPA.
This would be a good opportunity for the EPA to show that it really does support ag producers and biofuel companies by restoring the RFS to what Congress legislated that it should be.
