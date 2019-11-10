The Hall County Board of Supervisors will continue discussion regarding a more effective engine brake ban on Tuesday. The existing ban in the city limits of Grand Island and other communities in the county have been largely ignored over time. Signs posting the prohibition have been routinely ignored and enforcement has been mostly nonexistent. The token fine of $25 has proven not worthy of a traffic stop.
The village of Cairo recently adopted a more aggressive approach to enforce the ban by levying a $250 fine for the use of loud engine brakes for the first offense and a $500 fine for the second citation.
To be clear, the engine brake ban is intended to eliminate the use of engine brakes by drivers of vehicles with defective or improperly installed mufflers. The engine brake ordinance is really a noise ordinance aimed at the small number of semi-trucks with offensive exhaust systems. The trucking industry overall is a vitally important part of the region’s economy. Engine brakes used on the vast majority of trucks with proper muffling are not a problem.
An Indiana survey discovered that moderate traffic volume consisting of about 300 trucks per hour traveling on a stretch of Indiana highway included 5.3 percent of the trucks without a functioning muffler and 2.4 percent operating with “straight stack” mufflers installed. With a large number of livestock trucks outfitted with straight-through exhaust pipes, operating 24 hours a day, the residents of Hall County are exposed to excessive levels of noise.
Jacobs Vehicle Systems, the leading manufacturer of exhaust braking systems (also known as “Jake Brakes”), takes a proactive approach in addressing the noise issue. The company’s website states, “The trucking industry is sensitive to these concerns and has studied the issue with regard to both new and in used trucks. Truck, engine and equipment manufacturer studies have consistently found that improperly muffled vehicles are the root cause of this noise issue.”
The website also provides a resource for federal and state regulations. By Nebraska law, motor vehicles must at all times be equipped with an adequate muffler or exhaust system in constant operation and properly maintained to prevent any excessive or unusual noise. A muffler must not be equipped with a cutout, bypass or similar device. No person shall modify the exhaust system in a manner that will amplify or increase the noise emitted by the muffler originally installed on the vehicle.
The decibel limit for Nebraska vehicles over 7,000 pounds is 90dBA for vehicles manufactured after 1973.
“The federal government has required all vehicles manufactured since 1978 to meet noise requirements when delivered to the customer, so trucks have been required to meet the requirements when they leave the dealership as new vehicles for quite some time,” the website says. “The real problem here is modified or defective exhaust systems. The use of the engine brake is not the problem. Citizens and truck drivers can both do their part to keep the noise down. Citizens, encourage your local police to stop noisy vehicles and check them for muffler integrity. Truckers, if you know someone who is operating a vehicle with an excessively loud exhaust system, encourage him or her to fix it.”
The Hall County board was considering a countywide ban on engine brakes, but will consider options for one- or two-mile zones around Grand Island, Wood River, Cairo, Alda and Donniphan.
The Grand Island Police Department, the Hall County Sheriff’s Department and Nebraska State Patrol have pledged to help enforce the law with higher fines in these areas.
Those interested in supporting or opposing the new proposed law are encouraged to attend the board meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.