The Senate confirmed Gen. Charles Brown Tuesday as Air Force chief of staff and Gen. Brown responded in a video address shortly after.
“As the commander of Pacific Air Forces, a senior leader in our Air Force, and an African American, many of you may be wondering what I’m thinking about the current events surrounding the tragic death of George Floyd. Here’s what I’m thinking about.”
He went on to say he was thinking about how full of emotion he was not just for Floyd but for other African Americans who have suffered the same fate. He said he was thinking about the protests in this country and about liberty and equality, two American ideals expressed in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, two documents he has sworn throughout his adult life to honor and protect.
He spoke of the two worlds he lived in, each with unique perspectives and views, and the history of racial issues in this nation. “I’m thinking about my sister and I being the only African Americans in our entire elementary school and trying to fit in. I’m thinking about then going to a high school where roughly half the students were African American — and trying to fit in.”
Gen. Brown spoke of the racism he experienced in the military and the lack of understanding and insensitivity he encountered from his peers, superiors, and mentors as a person of color and what he has been through living in two different worlds while advancing up the Air Force chain of command.
He spoke of having to work twice as hard to prove expectations and perceptions of African Americans were invalid.
Gen. Brown stated he was “thinking about how my nomination provides some hope, but also comes with a heavy burden. I can’t fix centuries of racism in our country, nor can I fix decades of discrimination that may have impacted members of our Air Force. I’m thinking about how I can make improvements — personally, professionally and institutionally — so that all airmen, both today and tomorrow, appreciate the value of diversity in a conservative environment where they can reach their full potential.“
“That’s what I’m thinking about. I wonder what you’re thinking about. I want to hear what you’re thinking.”
Gen. Brown’s candor, insight and will to prove what one person can do to reverse racism in this troubled country provides encouragement that change is happening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.