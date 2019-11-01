The Hall County Hero Flight Association had planned to wrap up fundraising for the Washington, D.C., flights with the successful 10th flight. After 10 years of honoring World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War veterans for their service, the 10th flight aimed to accommodate the last of the Hall County veterans who wished to make the trip to the nation’s capital with their fellow veterans and escorts.
Extra seats on the 160-passenger Allegiant charter flight were filled with veterans from 13 other Nebraska counties. The veterans and their escorts returned to Grand Island on Oct. 9 to a warm homecoming ceremony that for many filled a 60-plus-year void since their unceremonious return home at the end of their tours of duty.
Since the return of the last flight, a number of other veterans from Hall County and surrounding counties have contacted the Hall County veterans services office to express their interest in making the trip to Washington. The Hero Flight committee has seen this happen after prior flights that were intended to be the final flight out of Grand Island. The decision to take part in the honor flights has been difficult for many veterans, especially those of the Vietnam War era. Many of the latecomers have been of like mind — “my comrades deserve to go before I do.”
The decision is also tough for veterans who bear deep scars from their war experience and do not wish to revisit memories of their lost brothers in arms and a time in their lives that they have struggled to keep tightly locked away.
After 10 years there are approximately 700 stories that have been told in the veteran bios that have been collected from each Hero Flight participant and an equal number of stories of the positive, life-changing experiences that the flights and homecomings have made possible. With the excellent news coverage of the flights and the stories shared by friends and family, another group of reluctant veterans is coming to resolve that they don’t want to miss out on this once-in-a- lifetime opportunity.
Following the last flight, the Hall County Hero Flight Association committee decided to explore the level of interest in funding an 11th charter flight. The committee’s position is that as long as there are Hall County veterans who wish to make the trip to Washington, work will continue to make that dream come true. The monthly food nights at the United Veterans Club will continue in January after a two-month break.
Hall County World War II, Korean, and Vietnam War-era veterans who are interested in participating in a future flight are encouraged to contact the Hall County veterans services office at 131 S. Locust St., phone (308) 385-5065.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.