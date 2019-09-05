Business cycles often influence the issues and debate that occur during an election season, which in the United States is every two and four years for various elected positions. Good economic times benefit incumbents and bad economic times punish incumbents.
Both Herbert Hoover and George H.W. Bush had the misfortunate to run for a second term to be U.S. president during “bad” economic times. Each lost.
President Trump is without doubt aware of the need for a robust economy on Election Day. He is also very aware that our last “slow economy” was a decade ago and that the possibility of a downturn is looming. Ironically, his use of tariffs and his trade war with China add to the possibility of an economic slowdown.
Business cycles (prosperity, recession, trough and recovery) are as old as the republic. Until the Great Depression years of the 1930s, bad economic times were periods of time to be “waited out.” Government was not expected to help people through the bad times and the powers of government were not used to help get the country back to economic growth and fuller employment. However, during the Great Depression new ideas emerged regarding both the government’s role in helping people through bad economic times and on how economic bad times could be shortened and made less onerous to society. Since World War II we have used monetary policy and fiscal policy as economic stabilization tools. In bad times the goal is to get more economic growth and fuller employment. Reducing inflation has also been a goal on multiple occasions.
Each policy option has been used with varying degrees of success since the 1930s and both policy options remain controversial. When and to what degree each should be used is difficult to know. The economy is often slow to respond to policy changes in either monetary or fiscal policy.
President Trump wants “cheaper money” and has publicly lobbied the Federal Reserve for lower interest rates. He has been very critical of Jerome Powell — his choice to be chairman of the Federal Reserve — because Powell has been unwilling to drop interest rates a full point. Trump recently suggested that Powell is a bigger enemy to the U.S. than the leader of China׳— strong words indeed.
On the fiscal policy side, Trump has few good options at the current time. He is given credit for the passage of a significant decrease in personal and corporate income tax early in his presidency and the country has subsequently enjoyed a robust economy and low unemployment. However, federal budget deficits are about to surpass $1 trillion a year and the national debt is now more than $22 trillion. In 2011 President Obama used a reduction in payroll taxes to stimulate an economy slow to recover from the meltdown of 2008; the results were less than robust. Any reduction in payroll taxes puts further stress on Social Security and Medicare funds.
We understand that presidential candidates are motivated to do whatever is necessary to be elected. However, we also believe the independence of the Federal Reserve should be respected and that Fed officials should be able to make decisions that they believe are best for the country and should not be subjected to intense political pressure.
Interest rates are historically low and low interest rates can result in more inflation. Likewise, national deficit and debt issues combined with a full employment economy make further tax cuts seem inappropriate and not good policy options at this time.
Hopefully, President Trump and all of our elected federal officials will take a long-term perspective regarding the economic health of our nation. We need to gain control of our growing national debt as well as respect and protect the checks and balances in our federal system of government.
