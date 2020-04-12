Easter in 2020 will be remembered for a long time.
It won’t be because of an inspiring church service a family attended.
It won’t be because of a big family get-together with ham and deviled eggs.
It won’t be because of all of the fun kids had at a community Easter egg hunt.
And it won’t be because of the snowstorm expected to hit Central Nebraska today.
No, this Easter is like none other because of the coronavirus outbreak going on throughout the world.
Easter services are limited to the virtual world and a few enterprising churches are having drive-in services.
Otherwise, people are staying at home to try to prevent any spread of the coronavirus. While it’s not the most enjoyable Easter, it will be memorable.
And it is the right thing to do to protect the health of loved ones and others in the community. It seems like a lot is being given up this spring because of the virus. Easter celebrations can now be added to the list.
Even during the midst of this pandemic, the Easter message still stands strong — perhaps even stronger because of it.
After Jesus was crucified, the world became a dark and scary place — not unlike today’s world with the coronavirus pandemic. All seemed lost for Jesus’ followers.
However, three days later that changed. The tomb was empty. Jesus had risen. The resurrection brought a new day and a new hope.
Hope is also what the world needs today. Hope that this pandemic will pass and life will return to normal — or at least to a new normal that allows gatherings, celebrations and our return to work.
These days of disease shouldn’t darken the world forever. There is hope that a vaccine and treatments for the coronavirus will be discovered and COVID-19 concerns can be put to rest. It may take awhile, but hope must remain.
Despite gatherings being called off, this can still be a joyous Easter. Families can gather around a computer and listen to an Easter message that is being livestreamed by a church. An immediate family can still have a tasty dinner. Phone calls or video chat sessions can be held with family members who can’t travel home or are isolated for their own health and safety.
New traditions can be started as immediate family members share time together. They can decorate eggs, play games or watch an Easter movie.
It doesn’t matter that people are staying at home. Jesus’ resurrection can still be remembered.
The hope it brought still holds true — even today.
