The importance of early childhood education can’t be overstated. Study after study shows that it improves the outcome for kids once they reach school age. It makes it more likely that they will graduate and succeed in school and life.
Grand Island and the state of Nebraska are both emphasizing early childhood education. Last week, representatives from a number of groups gathered at Central Community College to discuss early childhood education with an expert from the National League of Cities.
The discussion talked about the importance of a community supporting early childhood education. Community backing makes all the difference. If a community backs early childhood education, it will be successful, experts say.
That is a marker set out for Grand Island: That it supports early childhood education and puts resources into it. From the meeting last week, it is evident that the Grand Island community is behind early childhood education.
Representatives from Central Community College, the Grand Island Public Library, Grand Island Public Schools and Grow Grand Island were at the meeting. In addition, other business people and community representatives, including from the city of Grand Island, were at the meeting.
This shows that different groups of people in Grand Island see the importance of early childhood education and want to see it improved in Grand Island. They want to see children thrive and succeed here.
Of course, there are other aspects to having successful early childhood education. For providers the challenges are many. First of all, early childhood education workers must be paid a decent wage to attract quality people into the field and to keep them there. Without that, preschools and daycares will struggle to attract workers and the quality of the care will suffer.
The community also has to be supportive in other ways. Programs must be available for children from low-income families. Without these the children most in need would not be receiving the services. That’s why it is important for the school district, the library, and other agencies be involved.
While it is important to have preschools at private businesses and churches, the public preschools offer an important service to low-income families.
Last week’s program also stressed the importance of a peer network. These networks allow preschool educators to share information on what is successful and on programs that help their students and families. These networks provide important reinforcement and encouragement to early childhood education workers. It allows them to share information and to improve care throughout a community.
Investments in early childhood education will pay off in the future. Children will do better in school, and be better prepared to enter the workforce. A community will benefit from having early childhood education that serves all families.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.