Grand Island could be the future home of a federally designated military cemetery.
After nearly four years of negotiation between the city of Grand Island and the state of Nebraska, the state’s Vacant Building and Lands Board on Friday was scheduled to transfer possession of the Grand Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery property to the city.
At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, the council voted to take possession of the cemetery, assume the costs and responsibility for the maintenance and care of the cemetery, and oversee a limited number of burials there.
Prior to the vote, members of the ad hoc Grand Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery committee made an appeal to the council to delay the vote to allow time for the council to consider the option of upgrading and expanding the cemetery to a state veterans cemetery.
There are three state veterans cemeteries located in the far eastern and western reaches of Nebraska. Omaha and Fort McPherson are home to Nebraska’s national veterans cemeteries.
Alliance broke ground on Nebraska’s first state veterans cemetery in 2008 after the city donated 20 acres of land for the project. With funds raised by the local community and supplemented with startup appropriations from the state of Nebraska, the request for a state veterans cemetery was approved. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs provided the remaining funds to construct and equip the cemetery.
State cemeteries have eligibility similar to Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) national cemeteries, but may include residency requirements. Even though they may have been established or improved with government funds through VA’s Veterans Cemetery Grants Program, state veterans cemeteries are run solely by the states.
In the time that has passed since the Grand Island Veterans Home property transfer was originally proposed, the possibility of seeking the higher state designation for the veterans cemetery was raised by officials of the state Department of Veterans Affairs and the local veterans services office. Since the existing cemetery is at near capacity, additional land would be required before application could be made to the VA for the upgrade of the cemetery.
The larger cemetery would serve veterans and their families for decades to come. The state designation would also mean that the grooming and ongoing maintenance of the markers and grounds will be held to a higher standard than has been the practice over time.
The Grand Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery committee and Hall County Hero Flight Association have committed to launch local fundraising to support a portion of the cost of the state cemetery. The mayor and City Council also voiced strong support for contributing the additional 20 acres needed for the expanded development of the cemetery.
At such time as the state agrees to apply to the VA for the grant, the city would commit to transfer the 10 acres of the existing cemetery along with to added 20 acres back to the state of Nebraska. The state would then assume responsibility for the ongoing maintenance and upkeep of the cemetery in compliance with federal standards.
For nearly 140 years the Grand Island community demonstrated a peerless level of honor and respect for Central Nebraska’s veterans. The state-designated cemetery would stand as an eternal reminder of the community’s legacy of support for veterans and prideful and reverent comfort for the families whose loved ones rest there.
