People who want to vote in Nebraska’s May 12 primary but are concerned about whether they should go to the polls have a simple solution.
The Hall County election commissioner’s office has mailed out absentee voting ballot applications that can be returned by mail. Other counties have done so as well. Registered voters who request ballots will receive them in the mail and can return them by mail. Voters can also return ballots by placing them in the secure ballot drop box outside the election office in each county.
In this time of anxiety and insecurity, it is still just as important that we exercise our right and responsibility to vote. It may not be as easy as just driving to your assigned poll on election day for some of us, but Nebraska makes it possible to do it from the safety of our homes.
Nebraska is a no-excuse early ballot request state, which allows voters to request mail-in ballots through their county election offices or online at bit.ly/2QOFiEu, as well.
The applications can be filled out and returned to county election offices by fax, email or regular mail.
Here are important dates before the primary:
- May 1: The last day to request a mail-in ballot.
- May 12: Nebraska statewide 2020 primary election — polls will be open.
- May 12: Early ballots must be physically received by the election office by the closing of election polls.
Hall County is especially in need of poll workers because some of its most experienced workers have decided not to work during the primary.
Those interested in serving as a poll worker should call the Hall County election office at (308) 385-5085.
