No fans at Boys State Basketball Tournament games. No March Madness. NBA suspends season. Major League Baseball stops spring training ...
Sandhill crane viewing tours canceled. Universities and colleges closing down campuses and going to online only courses. Virtually all events being canceled ...
The stock market crashing. Travel to Europe banned. Nursing home visits limited.
It’s been a rough week. From Wednesday on, the news has kept building and building as the U.S., Nebraska and Central Nebraska respond to the coronavirus crisis.
It has been a tough time for sports fans, especially for fans of high school teams. It’s not every year that a team makes state. In fact, it can be rare. This was the first time in 16 years that the Hastings Tigers made it to state, yet their fans couldn’t celebrate it with them.
For players it also was tough. They dreamed about this moment for years. And while the games went on, it wasn’t the same without their fellow students and fans there to cheer them on.
The economy throughout the country will take a hit. Omaha is missing out on a NCAA basketball regional and the College World Series. Lincoln missed the crowds at the boys state tourney. Central Nebraska will take a hit from having fewer visitors to see the sandhill crane migration.
It leaves all of the country asking the same questions:
Has it all been overblown? Are all these disruptions to life worth it?
While there is certainly disappointment, officials are making the right call in canceling events.
The World Health Organization has called the coronavirus a global pandemic. It has torn through China, South Korea, Japan, Iran, Italy, France and other places in Europe. It has now reached the U.S. with cases increasing significantly each day.
There are no treatments for COVID-19, which attacks the lungs making it difficult for people to breathe. There is no vaccine for it.
While the death rate among people who get it is fairly low, it is extremely serious for the elderly and those with other existing health problems.
Health officials have warned that the cases in the U.S. can be expected to increase dramatically as there is more exposure to it.
However, the increase can be held down if exposure is limited, health officials say. That is why event after event is being canceled. It is with good reason.
The fewer big events that are held, the less the coronavirus will spread.
Other steps also are needed such as having more testing kits available. If people know they have it or were exposed to it, they can self-quarantine — again limiting exposure.
So while it seems the world has been turned upside down this week, it is with good reason. Everyone should practice good hygiene and groups and individuals do what they can to control the spread of COVID-19.
