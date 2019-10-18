With cancer, early detection is essential. That’s why it’s so important that everyone have basic medical care.
And with no cancer is that more important than breast cancer, as the survival rate increases by 40 percent if it’s caught early. There is a simple way for doctors to detect breast cancer in women early — with regular mammograms.
But Nebraska ranks 44th out of the 50 states in the number of people getting screening mammograms, according to the American Cancer Society. It’s estimated that 32 percent of women 40 and older in Nebraska aren’t being screened for breast cancer.
The ACS recommends that those with average risk for breast cancer begin having yearly mammograms by age 45, or even 40 if they wish, and switch to having them every other year at 55. For those at high risk of breast cancer based on certain factors, the ACS recommends that they get an MRI and a mammogram every year, typically starting at age 30.
For people with no health insurance, cost can be a deterrent to getting a mammogram.
But there are ways for low-income people and those without insurance to get reduced-cost or even free mammograms. Information about resources in our area is available from the American Cancer Society at (800) 227-2345 or from the National Cancer Institute at (800) 422-6237.
Breast cancer is the most prevalent kind of cancer, with 271,270 new diagnoses expected in the U.S. this year. But because of early detection through mammograms, it is not at the top of the list of cancer deaths. The ACS estimates there will be 42,260 deaths due to breast cancer this year, much fewer than the 142,670 deaths this year from lung and bronchus cancer.
In Nebraska, it’s estimated there will be 1,580 cases of breast cancer diagnosed this year and 230 deaths from breast cancer.
Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October provides a good opportunity to shine a light on the importance of mammograms. Even those who do get mammograms regularly can make an impact by encouraging friends and neighbors to get checked, too.
