Grand Island has never seen an August like what happened this year. Storm after storm swept through the area, leaving Grand Island with 11.94 inches of rain for the month, shattering the previous August record.
In fact, it was the second wettest month on record — and the National Weather Service records go back all the way to 1895. The only month with more precipitation was in June of 1967, which was when Grand Island had an historic flood that left much of the town under water.
So, it’s an understatement to say that the Nebraska State Fair faced some challenges this year — it has been one of those years for the entire state.
The rain, unfortunately, didn’t let up when the fair started on Aug. 23. Actually, more than 2 inches fell that day, .71 of an inch the next day and then on Aug. 26, about two and a half inches fell in about 20 minutes at the fair.
It was a deluge.
Fair officials had no choice but to close the grass parking lots at the fair. Otherwise, it would have been littered with cars stuck in the mud.
They ramped up the shuttles, and after working out a few kinks in the scheduling, the shuttles did the best they could to keep up with the crowds. The drivers were friendly and the system efficient.
That doesn’t mean there weren’t some problems. There surely were, especially getting people to the concerts on time and after the concerts.
But considering that the fair wasn’t able to use its giant parking area, it actually did the best that could be expected getting people to the fair.
While the weather certainly dampened attendance at the fair this year, improvements were made that could be carried on into the future, including a new entrance and having some of the grounds entertainment in the marketplace rather than on the east end of the grounds.
And in a press release, the fair noted these other highlights:
- Strong growth in livestock and small animal entries.
- Significant growth in sponsorships.
- 4-H was represented by 10,000 entries from all 93 counties.
- FFA reported the best show in both the quality and number of animals fueled by the growth of 40 new FFA Chapters in 2019.
- Record participation in the truck and tractor pull.
- The addition of fireworks.
- Performance by the University of Nebraska Marching Band.
- The first polo match in fair history.
- Record numbers at the Nebraska Strong Ranch Rodeo.
- 12 concerts in 11 days.
This was the 150th edition of the Nebraska State Fair. Certainly, during those 150 years the fair has faced adverse weather before.
And what do fair officials do?
Mainly, don’t become discouraged, and go ahead and plan for the next fair.
We’re sure it’s going to be an epic event.
