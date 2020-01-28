Schools are the lifeblood of a community. The gatherings and activities attract both the young and old. Good schools help make a community attractive to people looking to move there.
So it is understandable when emotions run high with the mention of closing a school. People fear the future of a community is in jeopardy.
When the Northwest school board decided at its annual retreat last week that it was going to consider closing Chapman school, it was like an old wound was torn open. We’ve seen this story before.
In fact, just over three years ago, the board did vote to close Chapman school. However, after vociferous complaints from residents, the board relented, changed its mind and decided to keep the school open with grades kindergarten to fifth grade.
Now, the community and school district are going through it again.
Let’s keep in mind that there are no bad guys in this debate. The school board isn’t out to get Chapman. They are just looking for ways to reduce costs and make the school district more efficient.
On the other side, Chapman residents aren’t out to get the school board, notwithstanding the recent failed recall effort. They are just concerned about their children’s education and the future of their community.
So as this debate goes forward, it’s important that both sides keep the debate civil. Sure it’s an emotional issue, but it doesn’t have to devolve into personal attacks.
Both sides can express their views. The public is encouraged to give input during a public comment period scheduled during a special school board meeting at 7 p.m. on Feb. 3 in the Northwest High School cafeteria. We hope Chapman residents and others in the Northwest school district will take advantage of this time to express their thoughts.
We also hope the school board members listen with an open mind. School efficiency is important, but so are other things such as the well-being of the communities within the district.
Chapman residents have legitimate concerns about where their children will go to school if Chapman is closed. Families don’t want to be split with one child attending one school and an older child going elsewhere. There is too much uncertainty.
If the board proceeds to move forward with closing the school, they need to have a plan in place for the kids at Chapman school to give them some reassurance. It is hard on a child to be separated from their teachers and classmates.
It’s a difficult time for both Chapman and the Northwest district. Having a civil and thoughtful debate and discussion of the issues is important for the future of the school district and for the town of Chapman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.